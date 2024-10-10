Top 10 most Influential Businessmen in India in 2024-2025

New Delhi [India] October 10: Entrepreneurship is amalgamation of three eulogies viz Arts, Science and Commerce. An Entrepreneur must have technical knowledge, analytical business mind and art of organizing people, money, matter and process. Today, we are featuring 10 entrepreneurs whose journey is not only influential but also made a significant impact on society and contributed in building regional development.

Asif Raza



Mr. Asif Raza, the visionary Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Raza Group, has transformed his father's small contracting business into a diversified industry leader since 2002, Raza Group has grown its portfolio across multiple verticals, including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and media, establishing itself as a key player in these sectors. Committed to innovation and operational excellence, Mr. Raza has positioned the Group as a catalyst for regional economic growth. The Group's subsidiaries deliver high-impact projects that are shaping the future, while also contributing to foundational and ISR initiatives benefiting mankind.

Additionally, Mr. Raza founded Vision Help Welfare Foundation, focusing on efforts such as providing basic needs, education, skill development, and sustainable livelihoods. He is also the driving force behind Prime K News and Prime News, a leading news group in Uttarakhand that is now expanding nationwide.

ADin Pangotra

ADin Pangotra, is a distinguished author, mentor, and entrepreneur. He is the CEO of Ihuntbest.COM Nattional Educational Portal , Startupglobal.in Global Registration Portal, and Ayodia Exim Private Limited, and serves as the National Ambassador for Entrepreneurship Empowerment in India. In 2011, he founded NEDC & GCE Lead, a non-profit organization offering transformative online learning experiences in collaboration with prestigious universities and companies. Recently, he launched and hosts the YouTube series “Kaun Banega Bharat Ko Sone Ki Chidiya. His bestselling books include “Masters Can Foresee,” “Human Resource Management with Industrial Application,” and “Entrepreneurship Empowerment.” Recognized for his contributions, he continues to advance social change and entrepreneurial growth across India and beyond. NEDC has recently adopted two villages at suburb of Mohali for residents of these villages NEDC is conducting free EDP workshops and doing plantation drive to save the earth.

Sandeep Bhandari – Co-Owner of Web Hitters

Influence in digital marketing is about more than just shoutouts. It's about enhancing a brand's digital presence, strategic positioning, and long-term stability. Meet Sandeep Bhandari, co-owner of Web Hitters and one of North India's most trusted digital marketers since 2004. With a deep understanding of SEO optimization and social media strategies, Sandeep has transformed countless business ideas into visually appealing, user-friendly websites. He has successfully served over 3,000 clients across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and beyond. Known for delivering custom marketing plans tailored to each client's unique needs, Sandeep specializes in helping businesses climb search rankings and attract valuable customers. Connect with him to elevate your project with digital marketing expertise!

Harish Garg – Founder and Owner of Jai Mata Marble & Granite House

Meet Sh. Harish Garg who is an experienced entrepreneur and is the founder and driving force behind Jai Mata Marble & Granite House, which he established in 1989. With his expertise and vision, the firm quickly became one of the largest suppliers of Italian Marble, Granite, Indian Marble, and other premium stones in the region. Harish Garg’s leadership has been instrumental in building a reputation for quality and reliability, earning the trust of a wide range of clients, including architects, builders, and government institutions. His dedication to providing exceptional service is reflected in the firm’s impressive 3,00,000 sq. ft. showroom, strategically located on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur Highway. The firm's dedication to meeting the needs of every customer is evident in their impressive portfolio, which includes big pharmaceutical companies, renowned corporates like Godrej and UNICAM, and leading builders. Their role in supplying materials for the construction of the new Vidhan Sabha in Himachal Pradesh stands as a testament to their reliability and excellence.

Neha Sood – Co Owner of Netzen Softech, MDC, Panchkula

Neha Sood is the owner of Netzens Softech, a top web development company making a significant impact on the IT industry since 2008. With a focus on innovation and a client-first approach, Neha has led her team to optimize over 500 websites, offering services such as web design, development, SEO, and link building. Her goal is to provide customized, high-quality solutions at competitive rates, helping businesses achieve success online. With dedication and a skilled team, Neha ensures that Netzens Softech remains at the forefront of technology, delivering exceptional results across various industries worldwide.

Manish Madan – Founder and CEO of Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd.

Manish Madan, Founder and CEO of Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., has been at the forefront of developing nutritious, preservative-free Ready-To-Eat and Ready-To-Cook vegetarian food products since 2008. With a strong commitment to addressing global nutrition and hunger challenges, Manish has guided the company's remarkable growth on the international stage. His leadership is rooted in values of collaboration, trust, and transparency, fostering a culture that prioritizes innovation and quality. Regal Kitchen Foods aims to provide affordable, wholesome meals without compromising on taste or nutrition. Manish’s long-term vision is to become the preferred supplier for a wide range of global B2B customers, including supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and institutions, by delivering products that meet the highest standards of health, convenience, and sustainability.

Paras Aggarwal – Owner of Paras Aggarwal Buildtech

Parar Aggarwal, the owner of PARAS AGGARWAL BUILDTECH, is an acclaimed real estate property dealer based in Panchkula. Known for his expertise in the local market, he has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and personalized property solutions. His firm offers a wide range of residential and commercial projects, catering to diverse client needs. Parar's deep knowledge of Panchkula's real estate landscape, combined with his client-first approach, has earned him recognition as a trusted name in the industry.

Geetanjali Pandit – A Digi-Solopreneur

Geetanjali is a solopreneur who credits her success to Buddha's teachings, applying them to her professional journey. Having brought innovation and transformation to renowned companies like Feedback Infra, EIH Limited, The India Today Group, The Indian Express Group, and Zee Media Corporation Limited, she is known for her forward-thinking approach. Her book, Buddha At Work, acclaimed as a “life-manual,” has been published internationally in multiple languages. Geetanjali also engages in speaking events and transformational discussions, sharing her wisdom with a global audience, inspiring both personal and professional growth.

Sandeep Kapoor – Owner of Salon – SKM Professionals, Chandigarh

Sandeep Kapoor, a leading bridal makeup and hair color artist in Chandigarh, is the owner of SKM Professionals, a top-tier salon known for its high-class beauty services. With years of experience, Sandeep has built a reputation for creating stunning bridal looks that enhance natural beauty and leave brides feeling confident on their special day. His expertise in hair color and makeup artistry, combined with a commitment to using premium products, has made SKM Professionals the go-to destination for luxury beauty services in Sector 8 Chandigarh, catering to brides and clients seeking elegance and perfection.

Vishal Ahuja – A Dynamic Young Entrepreneur at VNG Medical

Vishal Ahuja is a dynamic entrepreneur and strategist with extensive expertise in circuit design, instrumentation, and the Internet of Things (IoT). He possesses niche skills in marketing and strong management capabilities. Currently, Vishal manages compliance activities, spearheads new developments, and oversees marketing initiatives at VNG Medical. His focus is on building innovative healthcare solutions and expanding the company's presence in advanced medical technologies. With his technical knowledge and strategic mindset, Vishal plays a key role in driving innovation and growth within the healthcare sector, ensuring VNG Medical remains at the forefront of cutting-edge healthcare advancements.

Source – Humari Baat – An Authentic Indian News Infotainment Website

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor