Top 10 Personalities Excelling in Their Respective Industries in 2025 by Webhack Solutions

New Delhi [India], June 17: Webhack Solutions Private Limited, a premier organization at the forefront of India's digital ecosystemoffering comprehensive services in cybersecurity, digital marketing, and internet solutionshas proudly identified and felicitated 10 exceptional individuals from diverse professional backgrounds.

These distinguished personalities have been recognized for their unwavering dedication, perseverance, and meaningful contributions to the nation across various sectors, including cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, business leadership, startups, youth mentorship, real estate, healthcare, and immigration services.

"This carefully curated list represents a dynamic cross-section of talent from across the countryeach individual is doing something truly unique within their field, and together, they embody the spirit of a progressive and empowered India," said Arya Tyagi, Entrepreneur and Founder of Webhack Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

By celebrating innovation and impact across domains, Webhack Solutions continues to champion the individuals who are shaping the future of Viksit Bharat through their vision and action.

1. Dharmveer Singh, Ex-Army Officer: Dharamveer Singh is a multi-faceted personality whose journey from a humble Hindi-medium school in Gorakhpur to national recognition is truly inspiring. A former U.P. Under-16 cricket player (1994), he graduated in Japanese from JNU and completed his post-graduation from NMIMS. An ex-Army officer, he is the Founder of FORCE, a platform dedicated to guiding young aspirants toward a career in the defence forces. A FIT India Ambassador, Youth Icon Awardee (Veerta 2021), and 13-time TEDx Speaker, Dharamveer is also a certified mountaineer and an accomplished runner with 22 full and 50+ half marathons under his belt.

On television, he was runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi (hosted by Akshay Kumar), hosted D3 Commando Force, and featured in Zor Ka Jhatka with Shah Rukh Khan. A passionate rider and brand ambassador for several fitness and lifestyle brands, he continues to inspire the youth with his unmatched energy, discipline, and patriotism.

2. Rajesh Dandotiya, ASP, MP Police: Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP at Indore Crime Branch, is a nationally recognized cyber safety advocate and law enforcement leader. With over 800 cyber hygiene and awareness sessions delivered to students and law enforcement agencies across India, he is committed to combating cybercrime through education and empowerment. A featured speaker on Josh Talks and TEDx, Mr. Dandotiya uses his voice and platform to inspire digital responsibility. With a growing community of over 1 lakh Instagram followers, he continues to lead impactful awareness campaigns, striving to make cyberspace safer not just for Indore, but for the entire nation.

3.Lt. Col. (Dr.)Santosh Khadsare ( Retd. ) : Lt. Col. (Dr.) Santosh Khadsare, Chief Business Officer - Cybersecurity & DFIR at SysTools, is a highly respected expert in cybersecurity and digital forensics with over 25 years of experience. A retired Indian Army officer from the Corps of Signals, he has led critical initiatives in cyber defense, including serving as the Head of Digital Forensics Lab at CERT-In. He has trained international law enforcement agencies, mentored academia, and contributed to policy through roles like the CII Cybersecurity Task Force. Founder of India's first Digital Forensics Journal, he is a passionate advocate for Make in India forensic solutions and digital resilience.

4. Sumit Varma, Edupreneur: Sumit Varma is a dynamic edupreneur and changemaker redefining Bharat's education and parenting landscape. As the Founder of Svei, Schoolyatra, Collegeyatra, Ncr Educators, The Great Indian Kids Festival , Brewed Talks and Bharat Education Forum, he has built powerful platforms that connect preschools, schools, colleges, educators, students, and parents like never before. His ventures have become catalysts for educational awareness, parenting engagement, and youth empowerment across Bharat. With a keen focus on innovation and real-world impact, Sumit has led large-scale initiatives that spotlight educators, support mompreneurs, and celebrate student talent across Bharat. From transforming higher Education with Collegeyatra to revolutionizing early and formal learning engagement with Schoolyatra, his vision is bold and far-reaching. Sumit Varma isn't just building platformshe's building the future of Bharat where education meets purpose and community leads the change.

5. Khalid Wani,Director at KWCG & One Capitall Ltd: Khalid Wani is a global business leader, marketing strategist, and investor known for spearheading a diverse portfolio of ventures across finance, technology, FMCG, media, and public policy. As the Director of One Capitall Ltd and Founder of KWCG, a leading consulting powerhouse, he has advised high-growth startups, global corporations, and government bodies on strategy, branding, and market expansion. With over two decades of experience spanning multiple industries, Wani is recognized for his rare ability to connect macroeconomic insight with creative execution. A sought-after voice at international business forums, he has played a defining role in shaping modern Indian enterprise and continues to contribute to the country's economic and entrepreneurial landscape with impact and integrity.

6.Reshant Ghosh, Founder at Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India: Reshant Ghosh is a young and dynamic entrepreneur and Founder & CEO at Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Pvt., A leading Company in the manufacturing of Healthcare Products such as Surgical Gloves, Condoms, Pregnancy Test Kits, and many more.

With a strong business background and degree. Moreover, Reshant is also a National Level Boxer, South Asian Grappling Champion, and a Krav Maga Practitioner. Reshant proves that with passion and dedication, one can contribute meaningfully to the nation, whether in the health sector or through personal excellence.

7. Madhuvan Singh Panwar, Social Entrepreneur & Director at Apna Ghar Real Estate India: Madhuvan Singh Panwar, also known as Madhuvan Arya, is a nationally recognized social entrepreneur, social worker, and public speaker with over 16 years of professional experience. He is the Managing Director of Apna Ghar Real Estate India and currently serves as the Spokesperson for the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Known for his impactful voice on national platforms, he actively represents cultural and social causes. With a strong background in real estate, team leadership, and marketing, he bridges the gap between grassroots activism and structured development, exemplifying purpose-driven leadership and making a lasting contribution to society and the nation.

8. Dheeraj Gandhi, The Immigration Gurus: Dheeraj Gandhi is the Founder & CEO of The Immigration Gurus (TIG), established in 2019 and headquartered in Karnal, Haryana. With over 2 decades of hands-on experience in study visa consulting, Dheeraj and his team have helped 1000 students to study abroad. Countries like the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and Australia. His vision and leadership have empowered countless aspirants, making him a recognized advocate for international education and a rising name in the immigration consultancy space. Dheeraj Gandhi is not just guiding students to study abroadhe's helping them unlock a brighter future.

9. Tarun Poddar, CEO at Foxhog Ventures: Tarun Poddar, a Stanford alumnus and CEO of Foxhog Ventures, is pioneering a transformative approach to rural entrepreneurship through his "VC for Villages" initiative. This visionary program delivers critical capital and strategic mentorship to underserved regions, fostering the growth of high-potential ventures across India. Over the past four years, Foxhog Ventures has played a vital role in enabling inclusive economic development by empowering grassroots innovation. As the firm goes public, it marks a significant milestone in its journeyunderscoring its commitment to bridging the urban-rural divide and redefining the landscape of venture capital with a strong focus on equitable progress.

10. Jaanvi Sharma, Founder - WDP Foundation: Advocate Jaanvi Sharma is a leading voice in data protection law and the Founder of the Women Data Protection (WDP) Foundation, an international NGO dedicated to empowering women working or want to pursue their career in data protection and cybersecurity. Through WDP, she fosters mentorship, global collaboration, and gender diversity in the privacy ecosystem. With expertise in global Data Protections laws, she has worked with top firms like Cyber Law Consulting and Protiviti. Recognized as the Youngest Data Protection Lawyer of the Year 2024 by Legal Today, Jaanvi combines legal foresight with advocacy to build a safer, privacy-focused digital world.

