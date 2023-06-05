Top 10 personalities who are doing best in their respective industries felicitated by Webhack Solutions

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 5: Webhack Solutions - a leading digital company in India recently felicitated the Top 10 Personalities from different backgrounds who are doing best in their Respective Industries. The selection was based on an in-depth research and analysis of the achievements, hard work, results, and success achieved by these pioneers in their respective fields of Entrepreneurship, Cyber Security, Real Estate, Forensics, Healthcare Industry, etc. It is a list that defines the real talent of developing India.Their commitment to their work and contribution in building an incredible Indian Economy by bringing in balance, growth and innovation to our infrastructure, which was in sheer need of advancement, is commendable. "Each one of these Individuals have been excellent personality carving path for new India," says Arya Tyagi, the founder of Webhack Solutions.

NARINDER MUTNEJA

Narinder Mutneja, also known as PapaTOXY, is a real estate expert and a graduate of Sri Venkateshwara College (Delhi University). After excelling in the insurance industry, he ventured into real estate in 2006. With over 17 years of experience, Narinder has sold more than 6000 properties.

Narinder Mutneja is a core pillar of strength of Wealth Clinic Pvt. Ltd. as Director of Sales , Awarded many times for excellence by Times Business Award , Wealth Clinic regularly appears in awards ceremonies for the good work as Jagran has given the title " Most Trusted Real Estate Consultant of the Year " and " Gold Performer " by Godrej Properties. To know more about recent Developments about Real Estate . You can visit his Youtube Channel.

DR RANJEET KUMAR SINGH

Dr Ranjeet Kumar Singh is an International Trainer, Cyber Forensics, Fingerprint Expert, and Founder of Sherlock Institute of Forensic Science. He has written uncountable Research papers for National and International Journals. He has also provided numerous Legal Reports for Honorable Courts, Police Departments, NCB, and various Government Organizations and Law Enforcement Agencies. He has Trained more than 3 lakh people, 500+ institutions, and 20000+ Government Officers in Forensics. Many Countries like Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Uganda invite him to train their Law Enforcement Agencies. He is a well-versed professional with more than 16 years of experience in forensic science.

RESHANT GHOSH

Reshant Ghosh is a Founder & CEO of Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Pvt. Ltd. Reshant is building a name for himself in the healthcare industry. He is just a 26-year-old entrepreneur and National Level Boxer, South Asian One Gold Grappling, and Keva Mega Practitioner. He Earned Several Awards for his hard work " Youngest Entrepreneur Award " & " Delhi Exceptional Work in Healthcare ". He regularly appears in talk shows on national media platforms. At such a young age, he has achieved the distinction of being an authority in his area of expertise, including leadership and entrepreneurship, among others. His authored articles have also gained attention in magazines of national repute.

RIZWAN SHAIKH

Rizwan Shaikh is a renowned Ethical Hacker, Cyber Crime Investigator, and Cyber Security Trainer with an experience of more than 12 years. He is the Founder & CTO of Pristine InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd., a Cyber Security Company headquartered in Mumbai, India having a presence in Asia, Africa & Middle East. Pristine InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd provides services of Cyber Security Audit, Cyber Security Training, Cyber Crime Investigation, and Cyber Law Consultancy to Corporates and Law Enforcement Agencies. Rizwan Shaikh's organization has secured many websites and networks by performing VAPT (IT Audit service) and has Trained more than 20,000+ students.

Rizwan is working towards a strapping mission of protecting each and every patron on the internet from snooping eyes and malicious hackers to create a safe and secure cyber world.

JITENDER GOSWAMI

Jitender Goswami, an eminent figure in the digital world and the owner of SMMPackage Pvt. Ltd. is just 30 years old but the story of his success is quite inspiring. He is from a small city in Haryana called Fatehabad with dreams and a vision of achieving something huge in life, which made him drop his 9-5 job and became an Entrepreneur. Currently, he is among the top 10 Digital Marketers in India. Additionally, he has been a Google-verified digital marketer and expert in youtube monetization. Recently, in 2023, Jitender was awarded the Global Star Excellence Award.

PALAKH KHANNA

Palakh Khanna is a 20 years old Social Entrepreneur, Mentor, Trainer, Author, and Environmentalist from Delhi. Palakh Khanna is the founder & CEO of Break.The.Ice. Palakh is also a LinkedIn Content creator with over 50K followers, a World Record Holder, BW Wellbeing 30 Under 30, and the Regional Officer for Asia Pacific (under the SDG Student Program by UN SDSN Youth). She's a recipient of the Pride of Nation Award for Social Impact and was felicitated by Gen (Dr.) VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Civil Aviation.

NEHA D GUPTA

Neha D Gupta is India's most influential image consultant and founder of "The Finishing School" image building firm. She is the ideal guide for anyone interested in image coaching, styling, grooming, body language, communication, and etiquette. She received her degree from the London Image Institute and trained under the skilled guidance of Conselle Institute of Image Management's Lynne Mark and Judith Rasband. She has provided specialized services to well-known organizations such as HDFC, ICICI, Raymonds, IPCA Pharma, Jamnabai Narsee Monjee School, etc.

MS SHWETA

Ms. Shweta is a corporate trainer & coach, an International Speaker, World Record Holder, Educationist, an Advisory member & organizing committee chair in the world peace summit. Ms.Shweta is a Certified Soft skill, Life skill, and Entrepreneurship Trainer. She has accolades in various multifaceted roles in government and private companies projects. She has represented India's education forum internationally. She has been awarded a number of national & international awards. She has conducted many child development and women empowerment programs. With her expertise in administration, curriculum development, content writing, pedagogy, assessments, marketing, expansion, teacher's training, and project management she has established benchmarks in the education system. She gives her mother credit for always inspiring her. Her work has been appreciated by government bodies and esteemed personalities. She believes everyone is equal but unique with different talents and different ways of developing and learning. Taking this as the premise, she designed unique and ultra-content for the overall development of an individual.

ABHISHEK KAPOOR

International bestselling Indian Author Abhishek Kapoor is an engineer turned entrepreneur. Abhishek Kapoor's books, "The Pride of T20 Cricket" (cricket-based comedy novel published in 2020) and "The Selfish Betrayals," (a thriller and mystery novel published in 2019) keep readers hooked until the last page. Abhishek Kapoor was recently described as a trendsetter in the PR and marketing industry by DNA India, India Today, The Week, and Pioneer for his outstanding, impactful, and influential work in the field. When asked about the reason for his success during an interview, Abhishek Kapoor said, "I know there are too many youngsters who copy me, but what everyone should know is that, while anyone can learn how to play the piano; not everyone can be Mozart." The Update India is one of India's leading news and awareness websites. It is the brainchild of Digital Golgappa founder Abhishek Kapoor. He is also the founder of several other platforms like the Cherry Book Awards, The Eagle Eye Network, ASK Entertainment, and others that aim to bring the voice of every talent to where it belongs.

VIKALP SINGH

Vikalp Singh is a Lawyer by profession but a social activist by heart. Singh's distinguished work in social service and youth activism has made him a youth icon that many look up to. Singh has selflessly worked for environmental conservation, women empowerment, and fitness awareness and has raised their voice on various issues especially pertaining to the youth of the country. He is also a motivational speaker and has represented the country on various national and international forums as well. From a young boy in Satna, MP to a boy full of aspirations and dreams, Vikalp wants today's youth to contribute to nation-building and respect the unique and diverse culture of India.

