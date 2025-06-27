Top 20+ Startup Directories and Business Listing Sites in India [Free]

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: In today's competitive startup ecosystem, simply building a great product or service isn't enough visibility is crucial. For startups in India, getting listed on the right directories and business listing websites can make a significant difference in brand awareness, investor interest, user acquisition, and even organic SEO growth.

Whether you're a tech startup, D2C brand, SaaS company, or social enterprise, being featured on credible startup platforms gives you the opportunity to share your story, showcase your offerings, and build trust in your target market. These platforms act as startup news websites, founder interview hubs, and business directories, all rolled into one amplifying your startup's presence across search engines, media, and social platforms.

The good news? Many of these high-impact platforms allow you to submit your startup for free.

In this curated guide, we explore the top 20+ startup directories and business listing websites in India both free and paid to help you increase your brand's online footprint. Whether you're looking to get media exposure, attract customers, gain investor visibility, or simply improve your domain authority, these platforms are a must-have in your startup marketing toolkit.We've compiled a handpicked list of the best free startup directories and business listing websites in India.

Whether you're just launching your MVP or scaling your business, these free submission sites are essential tools to increase your startup's reach and impact in the Indian market.

Below are Top Free Startup Directories and Business Listing Sites in India. Business Directory to submit your Startups.

1. YourStory - YourStory.com

YourStory is one of India's leading startup news platforms and listing directories. It showcases entrepreneurial journeys, startup launches, and ecosystem updates, making it a go-to for startup visibility.

Get Featured in Your Story

2. Inc42 - inc42.com

Inc42 is a prominent startup news platform and directory focused on technology, business, and innovation. Startups can submit their story and get listed for greater reach in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Get Featured in Inc42

3. Entrepreneur Live - EntrepreneurLive.in

Entrepreneur Live is a fast-growing startup news and listing platform that features startup success stories, market insights, and founder spotlights to promote emerging businesses.

Get Featured in Entrepreneur Live

4. Startup Chronicle - StartupChronicle.in

Startup Chronicle is a dedicated startup news platform and listing site offering space for startup stories, product updates, and entrepreneurial insights.

Get Featured in Startup Chronicle

5. Entrepreneur Guild - EntrepreneurGuild.in

Entrepreneur Guild is a startup news and listing platform that supports business promotion through startup features, industry coverage, and founder listings.

Get Featured in Entrepreneur Guild

6. Entrepreneur Tales - EntrepreneurTales.in

Entrepreneur Tales is a startup news and listing platform that highlights entrepreneurial journeys and startup innovations through featured content and startup submissions.

Get Featured Entrepreneur Tales

7. Entrepreneur Edge - EntrepreneurEdge.in

Entrepreneur Edge is a startup news and listing platform focused on profiling high-growth startups and industry disruptors across sectors.

Get Featured Entrepreneur Edge

8. Startup Times India - StartupTimes.in

Startup Times is a dedicated startup news platform and directory that covers new business launches, founder stories, and ecosystem updates.

Get Featured Startup Times India

9. The Entrepreneur Today - TheEntrepreneurToday.com

The Entrepreneur Today is a comprehensive startup news and listing site offering media coverage and visibility to innovative startups and entrepreneurs.

Get Featured The Entrepreneur Today

10. The Entrepreneur India - TheEntrepreneurIndia.com

The Entrepreneur India is a startup news and listing platform that promotes Indian startups through interviews, features, and business news updates.

Get Featured The Entrepreneur India

11. Startup Magazine - StartupMagazine.in

Startup Magazine is a digital startup news and listing magazine featuring stories, trends, and entrepreneur profiles from across India's startup ecosystem.

Get Featured Startup Magazine

12. Startup Updates - StartupUpdates.in

Startup Updates is a real-time startup news and listing platform that publishes startup milestones, growth updates, and business news.

Get Featured Startup Updates

13. Startup Newswire - StartupNewswire.in

Startup Newswire is a press release and startup listing platform where businesses can submit media content for startup coverage and public distribution.

Get Featured Startup Newswire

14. Business Saga - BusinessSaga.in

Business Saga is a startup news and listing portal focused on publishing stories of founders and startups creating meaningful impact across industries.

Get Featured Business Saga

15. Business Max - BusinessMax.in

Business Max is a startup news and listing site that showcases emerging entrepreneurs and their ventures across the Indian business ecosystem.

Get Featured Business Max

16. Economic Edge - EconomicEdge.in

Economic Edge is a startup news and listing platform with a focus on the intersection of business, economics, and entrepreneurship.

Get Featured Economic Edge

17. Republic Business - RepublicBusiness.in

Republic Business is a startup news and listing site that promotes new-age businesses and provides a media voice to emerging ventures.

Get Featured Republic Business

18. Business Byte - BusinessByte.in

Business Byte is a startup news and listing platform offering quick news bites and comprehensive business profiles for startups.

Get Featured Business Byte

19. Story Network - StoryNetwork.in

Story Network is a platform that celebrates and shares inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and changemakers from India.

Get Featured Story Network

20. Wiki Chronicle - WikiChronicle.com

Wiki Chronicle is a dedicated biography platform offering in-depth profiles across diverse fields.

Get Featured Wiki Chronicle

Listing your startup on the right platforms is no longer optional it's a strategic growth move. Whether you're in the early MVP stage or scaling operations, online directories and business listing sites help you gain brand visibility, improve organic search rankings, and connect with potential investors, customers, and collaborators.

From free startup submission sites that provide foundational SEO benefits to premium listing portals offering curated exposure and high-quality backlinks, the platforms we've covered in this list are trusted by thousands of Indian entrepreneurs and small business owners. They serve not just as directories, but as ecosystem amplifiers giving you reach, credibility, and digital presence.

As a startup founder, it's important to be proactive about discoverability. Use this list to build your startup's digital footprint, drive referral traffic, and increase your chances of being noticed by the media, accelerators, and VC networks.

