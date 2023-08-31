Top 3 Percent SEO Agency in India in 2023 Declared by Upwork - Zebra Techies Solution ZTS Once Again on the List

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31: Zebra Techies Solution (ZTS) - an industry leader in digital marketing, continues to set its bar by claiming its place once again in the list of top 3% SEO service providers on Upwork. Upwork, a globally recognized freelancing platform, has given a top-rated plus badge to ZTS for its exceptional quality of delivering result-driven SEO services in this highly competitive digital landscape.

Upwork is one of the world's biggest freelancing platforms. It started back in 2015. Two biggest freelancing sites, oDesk and Elance, decided to team up to rebrand as an ultra freelancing platform - Upwork. With time, it became the world's one of the largest work markets. Upwork facilitates businesses and independent talent to connect and deliver different types of work to varied types of clients all across the globe.

The platform is available in over 180 countries and it supports more than 200 currencies. This is why many businesses find and work with talent from anywhere in the world. The biggest freelancing countries that are on Upwork are the USA, India, and the Philippines. These three countries together represent almost 45.6% of Upwork's freelancer revenue. It goes without saying that being an Indian digital marketing company, ZTS feels proud to own a top-rated plus badge, indicating they are listed among the top 3% SEO agencies on Upwork.

The revenue of Upwork in the year of 2022 was 618.3 million. Because of the dominance of Upwork over the global work market, experts suggest that the revenue is expected to grow to USD 665-USD 675 million in 2023. It indicates that Upwork has grown by approximately 27.3% year over year for the past 4 years (CAGR rate). As of now, there are 822,000 active clients who are on Upwork. Another striking fact is that Upwork is associated with Nasdaq. Upwork's stock is traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, giving Upwork a certain level of credibility and visibility.

In an online marketplace filled with freelancers, small enterprises, and digital service providers, highlighting the presence of Zebra Techies Solution as a top 3 SEO agency in India was not an easy job.

The Journey of Becoming a top SEO company in India

It was never that easy for Zebra Techies Solution to establish itself as a leading SEO company in India. Back in 2010, the company started its journey with a team of trained SEO experts, proficient content writers, skilled web developers and website designers, and seasoned digital marketing experts. Although the company was able to make clients understand how SEO works and how SEO benefits a business, the company did not see the revenue as expected, initially. Because for any small-scale company, it takes time to emerge as one of the industry leaders and ZTS was no exception. Furthermore, getting clients was another challenge. But they never gave up. Their team continued to enhance its skills to meet the unique expectations of clients. Their precision, and satisfactory services to clients at competitive rates helped them overcome the challenges.

And, in this journey towards becoming one of the top-rated SEO companies in India, Upwork played a crucial role for Zebra Techies Solution. Upwork made it easier for them to find potential clients all across the globe and have the opportunity to prove themselves. Now, Zebra Techies Solution works with more than approx 450+ clients on Upwork from countries like the USA, UK, Australia, and more. With over 12 years of experience in the digital marketing industry, Zebra Techies Solution(ZTS) has worked with more than 7000 clients worldwide. Their extensive services are not just limited to offering Search Engine Optimization (SEO), but also Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, and web design and development. Check our Upwork agency profile here: https://www.upwork.com/ag/zebratechiessolution/

The Importance of Top-rated Plus Badge

Since 2020, ZTS has been claiming this coveted Top-Rated Plus badge on Upwork. This justified their exceptional performance and consistent quality because only the top 3% of service providers on Upwork have earned this distinction. The process of earning the Top-Rated Plus badge is arduous. Its criteria require consistent top-notch reviews from clients, exceptional project delivery, and utmost client satisfaction. This top-rated plus badge highlights agencies and freelancers that consistently perform on large contracts at the highest level. They put in their 100% effort and that’s why Upwork makes sure they're recognized for it. This badge shows the companies or individuals delivering premium quality services on high-budget or longer-term jobs.

And, Zebra Techies Solution has been holding this top-rated plus badge on Upwork by fulfilling all these criteria for consecutively three years.

Anirban Das, Director of Zebra Techies Solution, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment: "Being recognized as a Top 3% SEO Service Provider on Upwork reaffirms our dedication to delivering quality results.” He further added, “Our journey on Upwork started back in 2017. This was never an easy journey. However, we never gave up. And, now we have been given top-rated plus badge certification for our consistent effort, diligence, and utmost client expectations."

ZTS ranks in the top 5 SEO agencies in India with an approach that goes beyond conventional strategies - focusing on the unique requirements of clients to tailor solutions that drive organic growth and digital prominence.

With this Top-Rated Plus badge status, ZTS remains dedicated to leveraging its expertise to assist clients in reaching new heights of online visibility and success.

