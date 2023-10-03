Top 5 AI Platforms to upskill your career

By Varun Mahajan

New Delhi (India), October 3: AI courses play a pivotal role in career upskilling, offering individuals a transformative path to professional growth. In an increasingly technology-driven job market, acquiring AI skills has become essential for staying competitive and relevant. These courses empower individuals with expertise in machine learning, data analysis, natural language processing, and AI development. Such skills are in high demand across various industries, from healthcare and finance to marketing and manufacturing. By enrolling in AI courses, professionals can enhance their proficiency in these areas, positioning themselves as valuable assets to organizations seeking to harness AI for innovation and efficiency.

That’s where these top 5 AI platforms come into play:

Founded in 2020 by the visionary entrepreneur Varun Mahajan, QwikSkills is a trailblazing AI-powered platform that has redefined professional upskilling. Our platform is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses alike to master the critical skills of AI and cloud computing. We believe in hands-on learning, offering a revolutionary alternative to the conventional video-watching approach. With QwikSkills, learners gain fundamental, applicable knowledge and skills, setting them up for success in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

https://qwikskills.com/

Back in 2015, our founders noticed that the rapidly evolving industry required professionals to continuously upskill themselves as learning for professionals comes to a halt after entering a working space. This was when upGrad was formed to impact the lives of working professionals by helping them upskill while they work. With an endeavour to facilitate quality education to the future workforce through our UG and PG programs, we continue to build online learning as interactive as a classroom setup.

Coursera, an online platform, offers a wide range of Artificial Intelligence courses for the upskilling of AI professional or enthusiasts. Coursera AI courses are offered at different levels of difficulty, ranging from beginner, mixed, intermediate to advanced. Artificial Intelligence Courses on the Coursera Platform are offered by various top-level educational institutions such as Stanford University or MNCs such as IBM. The courses offered by Coursera are generally low-priced, self-paced, short-term programs. Coursera Deep Learning AI and Stanford University Machine Learning courses, are two of the most popular AI courses offered by the platform, with 1.1 million and 4.3 Million enrolment.

edX is the online learning platform from world-leading digital education company 2U, Inc.edX was founded by Harvard and MIT as an experiment to make the world’s best education available to everyone. Today, as part of 2U, edX connects over 78 million people worldwide with online learning that delivers real professional progress across nearly every career discipline, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health. Together with universities and organizations at the forefront of their fields, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs designed to give every ambitious learner a path to achievement.

At Coding Ninjas, our mission is to continuously innovate the best ways to train the next generation of developers and to transform the way tech education is delivered.

Coding Ninjas was founded in 2016 to bridge the knowledge gap between colleges and industry. Founded by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal and Dhawal Parate, Coding Ninjas boasts of world-class teaching faculty and a state-of-art learning platform for Coding education with faculty alumni of IIT, Stanford, IIIT and Facebook. Coding Ninjas teaches 17+ Programming courses in Foundation,l Advanced, Data and development courses such as Machine Learning, Data Science, Web Development, Android and more. Today, the Coding Ninjas ecosystem comprises 40,000+ students and alumni, 1000+ Campus Ambassadors, 2000+ Teaching Assistants, and 150+ employees.

The Author is the CEO and founder of QwikSkills

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor