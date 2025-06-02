Top 5 IPOs Coming in 2025: Companies Part of Your Day-to-Day Portfolio

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: Did you ever think of adding the most loved brands to your investment portfolio, like your favourite headphones, grocery delivery app, air conditioners, home cleaning services, and your telecom service provider? Well, 2025 might give you that chance to invest in all of these companies.

Several companies that play a key role in our daily life are gearing up to go public and offering you the chance to invest in what you already know and trust. IPOs have always captured investors' interest, especially when the companies are well-known or operate in new-age and high-growth sectors.

By opening free Demat account with SMC Global Securities, keeping track and applying for the upcoming IPOs, and making your first investment is simpler than you think. In this blog, we'll take a look at five of the most anticipated IPOs that are going to hit the market in 2025.

5 Big IPOs Set to Hit the Stock Market in 2025

There are a few companies that have already been part of your monthly budgets and daily essentials, which are going to witness the listing in the stock market in 2025. Here is the list of the 5 biggest IPOs that you can watch out for to add to your investment portfolio:

* Boat

Launched in 2014, Boat is famous for offering affordable and durable audio products such as headphones, neckbands, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and smartwatches. In 2021, this brand got the 3rd position in the earwear and smartwatches segment in the global market. In FY22, it reached a milestone of 1 million "Made in India" products.

Aside from its main Boat brand, it has also launched and acquired famous brands such as RedGear (Gaming Accessories), Defy (Audio and wearables), and Misfit (Personal Care). Apart from its main focus on the online channel, the company has also successfully tapped the offline markets.

Under the parent company "Imagine Marketing Limited," it is aiming to raise Rs2,000 crores, and its IPO is expected to launch in July 2025. As per the DRHP filed in 2022, the company is planning to use the IPO proceeds for repayment or prepayment of outstanding loans and fulfilling other working capital requirements.

* Zepto

Founded in 2021, Zepto is a quick commerce startup that has revolutionized India's online grocery delivery market. The company introduced the 10-minute grocery delivery model and fuelled the quick commerce growth and war in India. Its initial public offering is anticipated to launch either towards the end of 2025 or in the early months of 2026.

Zepto offers a wide range of more than 45,000 items, including fresh groceries, vegetables, beauty products, clothing, toys, and mobile phones. The company operates more than 550 dark stores in 17 cities, completing over 7 lakh orders on a daily basis.

In January 2025, it also shifted its domicile from Singapore to India before the IPO to increase the trust of domestic investors and ease regulatory positioning. It is the second-largest quick commerce company in India with a valuation of $5 billion, just behind Blinkit.

* LG Electronics

LG Electronics India operates as a subsidiary of the South Korea-based global electronics major, LG Electronics. Established in January 1997, LG Electronics has become one of the most preferred brands in India for consumer electronics products such as air conditioners, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, etc.

The company has two key business segments: home appliances and air solutions, and home entertainment. As of June 30, 2024, it holds the leading position in India's major home appliances and consumer electronics market (except mobile phone) based on sales volume.

With the largest distribution network in India, it taps the market through 36,401 B2C (Business-to-Consumer) touchpoints. It has two manufacturing units in India, one in Noida and the other in Pune, having a total installed capacity of over 1.3 crore products in FY24.

Through OFS, the company is planning to raise over Rs15,000 crores from the IPO. The IPO proceeds will go to the promoter selling shareholder, which is its parent company, LG Electronics INC.

* Urban Company

Urban Company operates in the home and beauty services space through its online platform, allowing users to easily book a wide range of services such as home cleaning, electrical work, hair grooming, skincare, massage therapy, plumbing, pest control, and appliance repair and maintenance.

As of December 31, 2024, the company is mainly present in India, along with the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It is one of India's top online full-stack home and beauty services platforms in terms of net transaction value. Apart from these services, it also sells electronic door locks and water purifiers in India.

Urban Company filed the DRHP in April 2025 and is aiming to raise Rs1,900 crores from its IPO. These proceeds will be used for developing new technology and creating a robust cloud infrastructure. Additionally, it will be used for making lease payments of the office areas and spending on marketing initiatives.

* Reliance Jio

Launched in 2016, Reliance Jio completely revolutionized India's telecom sector with its affordable mobile data plans. Now, it has become the 2nd largest single-country operator in the world, and the largest operator in India. It offers different services from mobile connectivity, fibre, to mobile devices and apps. It has more than 488 million subscribers and holds 60% of the share in India's data traffic.

Jio has changed the way India connects by leading the rollout of 4G-LTE, and now it is working on building one of the best 5G networks in the country. Its mobility network covers over 99% of the population and provides fiber internet to around 25 million homes.

With a vast network of 9,000 digital stores, more than a million merchant partners, and close to 3 million associates, Jio has created one of the deepest digital distribution systems in India. Reliance Jio Infocomm IPO is expected to come in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2025 with a plan to raise Rs40,000 crores, making it India's largest IPO by issue size.

Conclusion

While these IPOs offer a great opportunity for investors and somewhere part of your everyday life, analysing their financials and market positioning is very important before making any investment decision. While everyone is keeping an eye on these top 5 IPOs, you can stay updated about these IPOs and read detailed insights by exploring the financial blogs of SMC Global Securities.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes and does not intend to advise or recommend any sort of investment or platform.

About the Author: I am Sheetal Goel, working as a content writer at SMC Global Securities. I hold 5+ years of experience in financial research and writing. As an Economics graduate and MBA (Finance), I possess the right skills to craft valuable blogs and make finance easy for readers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor