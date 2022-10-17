Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the year by The Indian Alert
By PNN | Published: October 17, 2022 06:36 PM 2022-10-17T18:36:24+5:30 2022-10-17T18:40:06+5:30
October 17: Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the year by The Indian Alert is our humble attempt to recognise and celebrate some of the most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in India. The list features the Top 50 Entrepreneurs from different sectors and industries who were carefully chosen on the basis of various parameters and benchmarks such as business growth, financial performance, innovation, human resource initiatives, corporate excellence, and others.
Many of these Top 50 Entrepreneurs followed their simple but unique ideas to give birth to highly successful ventures in new business segments, and many carved out a niche for themselves in existing businesses through innovative offerings and novel services that differentiate them from the crowd.
- Sahil Jindal – Managing Director of Jindal Composite Tubes Pvt Ltd
- Rabindra Narayan – MD & PRESIDENT of PTC NETWORK
- Divij Bajaj – CEO & Founder of Power Gummies
- KUILJEIT UPPAAL – Image Scientist & CEO of Krea
- Preet Pal Thakur – Co – Founder of Glamyo Health
- Tina Phogat – Founder of Geetanjali Homestate Pvt Ltd
- Brajendra Singh Tomar – CEO of Finayo
- Bhuwan Pant – Founder Executive Coach and Mentor Coach com
- Taara Malhotra – Founder of Divine Energy Bliss
- Harikrishnan Madiyan – Founder & MD of Solis investments Group sa
- Ashutosh Upadhyay – Founder and CEO of Effizent seele Pvt Ltd
- Nikil Jain – CEO of Swalay India
- Parshottam – Consultant of Vishwas Group
- Urvashi Lmaba – Founder and CEO of The Marketeers Hub
- Somya Chopra – Founder of Alpha Edge Infratech
- Tilak Tanwar – Founder and Ceo of Golden sparrows
- Amit Dubey – Founder of Amitex Coonsultancy
- Nilesh Parakh – Co – Founder and CEO of Avish Educom
- Mmansha Chaddha – Tarot Master, Numerologist, Life Coach, Astrologer, Vastu Expert & Healer
- Manish Buradkar – Director & CEO MANGAL SUDHA CONCRETE CRAFTS
- Mariya Samuel – CEO of Gulmarg Ski Academy
- Amber Srivastava – Founder & CEO of ZYVKA
- Abhinay Bhasin – Head of Product Marketing & Strategic Account Relationships of Profitwheel
- Jahaan Khurana – CEO & Founder of The rolling Plate
- Archit Garg – CO – Founder of Glamyo Healthcare
- Surendra Choudhary – Founder of Way 2 Lab
- Aryan Soni – Founder of Three Monkey ad Agency
- Radhika Dang Gambhir – CEO of The Good Karma
- Sajiv Kumar – Associate Director of Renascence Talent Solutions OPC LTD.
- Rituja Dixit – Founder and CEO of Learning Linkups Solutions Pvt
- Manoj Sharma – Founder/Director of The Inferno Fitness club
- Parth Makwana – Founder and COO of TST Technology
- Manish Tembhurnikar – Managing Director of DBC Group (Dilli Biryani Centre and Daawat-e-Dilli)
- Dr P Prasant – Chairman of Prasant Computer Studies and Management
- Trishna Shetty – Co – FOUNDER of Creators Project
- Dattatray Nidavace – Director & CEO of Nadbhrama Services India Private Limited
- Shruti Aggarwal – CEO of TheStartuplab
- Viraj Shah – Founder of CLVR MEDIA AGENCY PRIVATE LIMITED
- Maimun Nessa – Founder of Hebe skin Hair & Laser
- Divisha Chaudhry – CO – Founder of Bevzilla
- Anurag Chabra – CO – Founder of Bevzilla
- Vassundra Natte – Founder and CEO of Aeliuscity Hr Solutions
- Vinay Addagiri – Co – Founder of Aertsen Living
- Vikram Gupta – Director of Technology of Snapdeal
- Lazarus – CO – Founder of RR Team
- Namit Goyal – Founder and CEO of Chai Govindam
- Maloni Babbar – Founder of Tarotwithmaloni444
- Palak Maheshwari – Founder of Global platter
- Advait Kumar – Co – Founder of Swajal
- Prasad Jilla – Founder of Threemurthy Trading Company
