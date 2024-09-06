Top 7 Books That You Cannot Miss This Season by My Authors Hub

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: Are you a voracious reader trying to find the next best book to read? There's nowhere else to look! A number of amazing books have been out this season, each with a distinct and engrossing tale that will take you to new places and leave you wanting more. These are the top 7 books we think you should read this season:

1. Mr Bhaskar's Incredible Cycle Journey: A Tale of Courage, Persistence, and Self-Discovery by Sachin Parnerkar

The genuine story of Mr. Bhaskar, Sachin's uncle, who set off on an incredible cycle adventure in 1974, is told in this inspirational book. Mr. Bhaskar's trek from Bokaro Steel City to Rameshwaram and back, covering over 5,000 kilometres in 3.5 months, demonstrated his unshakeable resolve and perseverance. Along with documenting Mr. Bhaskar's incredible achievement, the book also emphasizes the value of father-son bonds and the splendor of India's many landscapes. You should absolutely read Ishq Ibadat Sa, another novel written by Sachin sir. Sachin Sir delves deeply into the profound feelings and experiences of love in its most pure form in this collection of poignant poems.

2. Tailored Happiness by Puja Chadha: Design Your Path to Joy

Are you having trouble finding happiness? Psychotherapist Puja Chadha steers you away from generic remedies and towards a customised strategy for achieving fulfilment in her book Tailored Happiness. This book explores the idea of "tailored happiness," teaching you how to pinpoint your own values, interests, and passions. Verses Kindler Publications' Tailored Happiness is your indispensable manual for creating a life that radiates contentment and delight from the inside out. It's ideal for everyone who wants to take charge of their happiness and design a genuine, fulfilling life.

3. Autonomous Village: The Dream of a Social Entrepreneur by Vinod Ranaveni

This uplifting book chronicles the adventures of a villager who meets a stranger who alters his outlook on life. The village guy learns important lessons from them about leading a meaningful life that is driven by service to others. The book explores topics such as the importance of following one's dreams, self-sufficiency, empathy, and mindfulness. This book has been published by Fanatixx Publication.

4. Scarce Textiles: A Sustainable Fashion Revolution by Purva Buch

In this groundbreaking book, Purva Buch, a passionate advocate for sustainable fashion, examines the endangered world of traditional textiles. She highlights the importance of preserving these unique crafts and explores ways to incorporate them into modern fashion practices. Buch's work serves as a wake-up call to the fashion industry, urging a shift towards sustainable and ethical practices.

5. Make Your Life Ridiculously Amazing: Life Lessons from a Life Coach by Rushika Hathi

Drawing from her extensive experience as a life coach, Rushika Hathi shares practical guidance and inspiring stories to help readers transform their lives. Her book, published by Fanatixx Publication is packed with actionable tips and strategies for overcoming challenges, achieving goals, and cultivating a positive mindset. Hathi's empowering message will resonate with anyone seeking to create a more fulfilling and joyful life.

6. The Mindset Therapy: Elevate Your Mindset, Elevate Your Life by Utkarsh Singh

In this motivational book, Utkarsh Singh takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. He emphasizes the power of mindset in shaping our experiences and achieving our goals. Singh provides practical tools and techniques to cultivate a positive mindset, overcome limiting beliefs, and embrace a growth-oriented approach to life.

7. The Treasure Trove of Stories and Poems by H.Yashnashree

Ten-year-old H.Yashnashree is the creator of this charming anthology of poems and stories. Her touching poetry and fantastical stories will enthrall readers of all ages. Yashnashree addresses themes of friendship, courage, and self-discovery while transporting readers to exotic worlds with her rich descriptions and compelling characters.

There is something for every reader to love in these seven books because they cover a wide variety of topics and genres. These novels will offer you hours of fun and thought-provoking insights, whether you're looking for adventure, inspiration, or just a good vacation. Take a seat comfortably, get a cup of your favourite beverage, and become lost in the intriguing worlds these books have to offer.

