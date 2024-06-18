Top AI and Machine Learning Programs by Great Learning to Build Skills in Generative AI

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: In less than a year, India's technology sector has experienced an astonishing surge in the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) talent. According to a recent report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), AI engineering roles have grown by an incredible 67 per cent year-over-year. This growth, fueled by emerging technologies, a highly skilled workforce, and strong government incentives, positions India as a leading hub for developing cutting-edge scientific capabilities in AI. Looking at this demand, Great Learning has added modules related to Generative AI in its programs.

Acquiring specialised skills through comprehensive educational programs is crucial to staying ahead in this rapidly evolving domain. Here's a look at some of the top AI and Machine Learning resources that can help professionals build expertise in Generative AI:

Generative AI for Business with Microsoft Azure OpenAI - Great Learning

Generative AI for Business is a 16-week online program offered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI, in collaboration with Great Learning. The program offers a comprehensive introduction to Generative AI, blending theoretical and practical learning with a focus on prompt engineering, both with and without code. Guided by experienced industry mentors and supported by a dedicated Program Manager, learners engage with a curriculum structured into four modules, covering Azure, OpenAI, industry-relevant tools, and hands-on projects. The program prepares professionals for the AI-900 Certification Exam and awards a joint certificate from Microsoft Azure and Great Learning. By completing this program, learners gain the skills to leverage Generative AI for various applications, from content generation to effective prompt creation, ready to thrive in AI and data-driven roles.

No Code AI and Machine Learning: Building Data Science Solutions

Great Learning's No-Code AI and Machine Learning Program, in collaboration with MIT Professional Education, is a 12-week online program designed to enable professionals to apply AI and ML techniques to modern datasets, build intelligent solutions, and solve business problems without coding. It enables professionals from both non-technical and technical backgrounds to build smart, AI-driven solutions using various no-code tools like RapidMiner, Ikigai, and Teachable Machine.

Taught by award-winning MIT faculty, the curriculum includes fundamental AI concepts, machine learning algorithms, and practical applications using no-code tools, ensuring a flexible, self-paced learning experience. Learners will gain access to live mentorship from industry experts on the applications of concepts taught by faculty. They will also get to build a portfolio by working on industry-relevant projects and real-world case studies, which will help them gain a practical, hands-on experience. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a certificate from MIT Professional Education.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning - University of Texas at Austin

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Program by the University of Texas at Austin, delivered in collaboration with Great Learning, provides professionals with a comprehensive understanding of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This 7-month online program covers Python Foundations, Machine Learning, AI, and Deep Learning, empowering participants to apply these skills in real-world scenarios. Designed by the faculty at UT Austin McCombs School of Business, the curriculum includes hands-on projects, case studies, and personalised coding assistance, enhancing practical knowledge and problem-solving abilities. With dedicated program managers and industry mentors, participants receive personalised career support and access to a robust alumni network. Upon completion of the program, learners will obtain a certificate of completion from the University of Texas at Austin.

Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning - Great Learning

The Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning, offered by Great Learning in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin and Great Lakes Executive Learning, is a 12-month program designed to prepare professionals for success in the AI and Machine Learning domain. Developed with insights from industry experts, esteemed academicians, and successful alumni, the curriculum covers the latest AI and ML technologies, including Python, NLP, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Neural Networks. The program emphasises practical application through hands-on projects, enabling participants to build a GitHub profile that stands out to potential employers. Students benefit from mentorship, access to cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive career support. Upon successful completion, learners receive a dual certificate from UT Austin McCombs School of Business and Great Lakes, gaining globally recognised credentials and advanced skills to thrive in AI and ML roles.

Building skills in Generative AI through specialised programs can open up a world of opportunities in the tech industry. These top resources offer the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to succeed in any aligned role, catering to freshers exploring Data Science roles and seasoned AI professionals interested in delving into this innovative field. When selecting a program, professionals should consider various factors such as curriculum, delivery mode, accreditation, and practical learning opportunities. Professionals should choose programs that align with their career goals and provide the necessary skills to thrive in promising and disruptive technologies like AI.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional learning and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology, and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. These programs are developed and offered in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions in various formats such as certificate programs (ranging from 3-11 months), online degrees as well and hybrid degrees. Great Learning is able to leverage the highly qualified, world-class faculty at these universities together with its vast network of 7000+ industry expert mentors to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 10 million learners from over 170 countries around the world.

