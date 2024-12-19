Top Auto Leaders Get Together at the World's Longest Running Program on Vehicle After Sales Service | 10th IVASS by WAF

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: The 10th edition of IVASS - India Vehicle After Sales Summit, the world's longest-running program on Vehicle After Sales Service, was recently held in New Delhi. Organized annually by the World Auto Forum (WAF), the summit brought together top leaders from the country's After Sales Service community under one roof.

The theme this year was "Best Practices for Customer, Profitability, Digital & Growth"

The summit opened with a powerful Welcome Keynote by Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO of the WAF Group, who emphasized the four pillars driving success in the industry:

* Customer-Centricity for enhanced service experiences

* Profitability through strategic operational excellence

* Digital Transformation as a catalyst for innovation

* Growth powered by sustainable, scalable best practices

A special 1 min silence was observed in the memory of the visionary leader and great soul, Shri Ratan N Tata by the WAF Community. The 10th IVASS was dedicated to Him.

'At IVASS, we are proud to witness leaders come together to set benchmarks for the industry. Customer satisfaction, operational excellence and leveraging technology are not just goals but necessities in today's ever-changing business climate,' said Anuj Guglani.

The 10th IVASS program featured four forward looking Power Panel Discussions and two insightful Keynote Sessions, led by top industry leaders. The event also included the prestigious WAF Global Hall of Fame ceremony, adding an exciting and celebratory touch to the proceedings.

WAF Global Hall of Fame

Two leaders of the Automotive and Mobility Industry got inducted to WAF Global Hall of Fame. In no specific order, they are -

* Arun Malhotra, Auto Industry Veteran

With decades of experience in the automotive industry, Arun Malhotra has been a guiding force in shaping the future of the sector. He continues to power the industry with his vast expertise and deep insights!

* Anuj Tyagi, Former National Head - After Sales - Ford India

Anuj Tyagi's remarkable career has set new benchmarks across functions viz. Sales and Marketing, PR, Business Planning, Operations and after-sales service to name a few. His contributions continue to play a key role in enhancing customer experiences across India.

The first IVASS power panel discussion's theme was "New Age Customer Service, Experience & Engagement powered by Digital - DMS, CRM, Social Media, Email, Whatsapp, SMS."

The distinguished panelists included:

* Satish Kannan, Director - AfterSales, Stellantis India

* Vikas Kuthiala, Director & Co-founder, Global Assure

* Sanjay Shejwal, National Head - Service, Hero MotoCorp

* Rajesh Mehrotra, Auto Industry Veteran

* Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO, WAF Group

The panel emphasized the transformative power of Digital Transformation in revolutionizing customer service and engagement. It was heartening to know that rural India has been taking the lead in digital adoption, apps usage and access to online loyalty programs. Innovative applications like workshop video check for approval of additional repair come handy in winning customer's trust and enhancing automotive workshop's operational efficiency.

Connecting VOC (Voice of Customer) to SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) via Digital as an enabler - An innovation rolled out by a car maker in India and taken globally as a best practice thereafter!

The discussion highlighted the importance of adopting Dealer Management Systems (DMS), CRM tools, and multi-channel platforms like Social Media, Email, WhatsApp, and SMS to deliver seamless, efficient, and highly personalized customer experiences.

The panelists collectively reinforced the need for businesses to embrace these digital tools to stay competitive and meet the evolving expectations of customers, ultimately driving growth and loyalty.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India said, 'At Volkswagen, customers are at the centre of our business. It is our continuous endeavour to offer them sturdy, safe and German-engineered products coupled with the highest standards of service in-turn offering them peace of mind and an exceptional value proposition.'

The second IVASS power panel discussion's theme was "OEM - Dealers - Aftermarket Strategies, Use Cases & Game Plan for Win-Win-Win."

The distinguished panelists included:

* S Muralidharan, Chairman, Mobility Aftermarket - SESSION CHAIR

* Pankaj Narula, Former ED, Maruti Suzuki India

* Rama Shankar Pandey, Social Defence Fellow, Ministry of Social Justice, Government of India

* Vikrantt Mohan, National President, All India Automobile Workshops Association (AIAWA)

* Harsh Vashist, Managing Director, Satyam Group of Companies

* Ramesh Rajagopalan, Head - Customer Services & Network, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles

* Arindam Lahiri, CEO, Automotive Skill Development Corporation (ASDC)

The Panel underscored the critical need for a unified approach to strengthen the collaboration between OEMs, dealers and independent workshops, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem. The discussions emphasized the pivotal role of technological innovation and skill development in enhancing operational efficiency and profitability. Moreover, the importance of adopting sustainable and customer-centric practices was highlighted to ensure long-term growth. The session concluded with a collective commitment to driving collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation across the value chain, ensuring a "win-win-win" outcome for all stakeholders involved in the ecosystem.

Prashant Singh, Director - Aftersales at JSW MG Motor India said, 'At JSW MG Motor India, leveraging technology and collaboration with leading tech players is key to elevate customer engagement and operational excellence. Our next-gen AI-powered chatbots have significantly enhanced customer experience, delivering efficiency and convenience across platforms. Since their inception, these chatbots have processed more than 3,00,000 messages. WhatsApp emerged as the preferred platform for high-volume initial engagement, managing over 55% of interactions, while the Web platform contributed around 60% to our test drive bookings, highlighting its effectiveness for action-oriented engagements. While the chatbots efficiently handle most queries, only 7% of conversations are escalated to our contact centres or email support for highly complex enquiries, edge cases, or issues where empathy and nuanced understanding are critical. To further enhance customer satisfaction, the chatbots identify and resolve looping issues, seamlessly redirecting unresolved cases to human support for effective problem-solving.'

Nikita Sinha, Head, Customer Experience and Service Planning, JSW MG Motor India delivered an insightful keynote on how customer delight can enhance productivity, ultimately driving profitability. Her insights highlighted the importance of putting the customer at the center of every decision and strategy.

Tanuj Pugalia, CMD, Gallops Group commented, 'At Gallops Group, we prioritize the customer's vehicle service experience, recognising its significance even before the initial purchase. The cost of maintenance, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction are pivotal in fostering repeat business. Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional after-sales service experiences for all the OEM brands we partner with powers our leadership in customer retention, market share, and financial performance. Our dedication to excellence sets us apart and drives our success in the industry.'

In his Keynote address, Sharad Malhotra, President - Automotive Refinishes and Wood, Nippon Paint India, delivered an inspiring keynote address at the 10th IVASS, showcasing cutting-edge, environment-friendly innovations in body paint repair. He commented, 'Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. As the paint industry evolves, Nippon Paint is driving change by integrating digital solutions and eco-friendly processes that address the challenges of body shops while contributing to a greener future. Together, we can transform the automotive industry for the better.'

A special cake cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the 10 glorious years of IVASS.

IVASS Partners, WAF Hall of Fame Inductees and WAF Team took the stage for the ceremony as the hall reverberated with cheering and applause, thanks to the WAF Community members present in the hall!

The IVASS Power Panel 3, focusing on "EV After Sales Service & Customer Support - Learnings, Caveats, and Opportunities."

The panel featured an exceptional lineup of industry stalwarts, including:

* S Punnaivanam, CXO - Quality & After Sales, Greaves Electric Mobility

* Rajesh Loomba, MD, Eco Mobility

* Charu Kaushal, MD, Allianz Partners India

* Neha Jain, Head - EV and Innovation Ecosystem, JSW MG Motor India

* Shekhar Bhide, Vice President - Customer Services, Mercedes-Benz India

* Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO, WAF Group

The panel highlights the essential need for building a robust aftersales ecosystem to elevate service quality and customer satisfaction for EV owners. It addressed key operational challenges, the scaling of service networks, and the role of digital innovations in shaping the future of EV aftersales. The panel emphasized the importance of collaboration between OEMs, service partners, and other ecosystem players to develop a future-ready aftersales service framework. By fostering these collaborative approaches, the sector can drive sustainable growth and ensure a seamless experience for EV customers moving forward.

The IVASS Power Panel 4, focused on "Best Practices in Workshop Profitability and Business Growth."

The panel featured an esteemed lineup of industry leaders, including:

* Arun Malhotra, Auto Industry Veteran - SESSION CHAIR

* Pankaj Narula, Former ED, Maruti Suzuki India

* Vinkesh Gulati, Executive Committee Member, FADA

* Anuj Tyagi, Former National Head - After Sales, Ford India

* Rajeev Chauhan, Head - Electric PV Business, BYD India

The discussion focused on actionable strategies that workshops can implement to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and ultimately boost profitability and long-term growth. Experts emphasized the role of digital tools and online platforms in improving workshop efficiency, customer engagement, and revenue generation, while stressing the importance of building customer loyalty through personalized experiences. This session underscored the need for workshops to evolve and embrace innovation in order to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven industry.

The program concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony, where WAF partners and associates were recognized and honored. In his Vote of Thanks, Anuj Guglani, Founder and CEO of WAF Group, conveyed his sincere appreciation to all partners and stakeholders for their vital role in ensuring the success of the 10th IVASS. Certificates of Appreciation were awarded in acknowledgment of their valuable support.

World Auto Forum (WAF) is a Global Auto & Mobility Think Tank Platform - a place as relevant for Chairpersons and Top CXOs as it is for interns and trainees. Established in 2009, it now has community members across 125 Countries. WAF Auto News is the World's No 1 in World Auto News, Auto Awards & Auto Think Tank as per Google search results.

WAF TV is its online broadcasting arm where one can watch hundreds of videos on the Auto & Mobility Industry. WAF also organises popular programs like WAFit!, IVASS , WAF Awards, and CXO Roundtable Discussions where top leaders of the industry take their Dialogues to Action!

