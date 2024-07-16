Top Celebrities Enjoy Puranpoli of Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding

Many Celebrities including Rajinikanth and foreign guests loved the delicious Puranpoli served by Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) (India) July 16: Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar, a renowned Mumbai-based brand, served its delicious Puranpoli at the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai.

The brand’s most popular Coconut Puranpoli (Indian Pancake) was loved by celebrities like South Superstar Rajinikanth, blockbuster producer director Rajkumar Hirani, Cricketer Kumar Sangakara, Javed Jaffery and many foreign guests. Countless Indian actors, stars, politicians as well as foreign celebrities liked the Puranpoli who attended this grand event.

Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar confirmed that they served six varieties of Puranpoli during Ambani’s wedding in which Coconut Puran Poli loved by all the guests and it was definitely a memorable experience of a lifetime.

Vittal Shetty, one of the founders and partners of Puranpoli Ghar, expressed, “It was a great pleasure for us to be at the Ambani wedding. Our journey began three years ago, and since then, we have proudly established six outlets in Maharashtra—three in Mumbai and three in Pune—with many more on the way. Our latest outlet in Pune was recently inaugurated by the popular and beautiful actress Prarthana Behere.”

The proud partners, Vittal Shetty, Bhaskar KR & Sourabh Choudhary shared, “It’s an absolute honor to have been a part of the Ambani wedding. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our customers and esteemed guests for their unwavering support and love for our brand.”

Puranpoli Ghar is deeply grateful to our customers for their continuous support and to their guests for their presence. They want to thank them for being a part of thier journey and showing love to thier brainchild Puranpoli Ghar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor