Top Industry Experts Dive into Customer Experience at ET BrandEquity CX+ Summit 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: ET BrandEquity successfully concluded its fourth annual CX+ Summit, a gathering of prominent figures in the Consumer Experience sector. The event, hosted at Taj Santacruz, saw participation from over 100 leaders representing renowned brands like Vistara, American Express, DigiYatra, Cleartrip, Axis Bank, BSH Appliances, Amazon, and more. The summit revolved around the theme 'CX Takes Centre Stage,' featuring discussions on pivotal aspects of customer experience.

The day-long summit featured keynote addresses, fireside chats, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and the unveiling of a comprehensive report titled 'Unlocking Growth: Leveraging CX in Today's Hyper-connected World.'

Delving into the theme, 'CX Takes Centre Stage,' the discussions covered topics such as Nurturing Long-term Customer Relationships, Leveraging AI for Creating Unified Customer Experiences, Building the Future of Contactless Air Travel, Conversational Commerce, and more. Notably, Shilpa Shetty, sharing insights on Bastian's success story, highlighted the significance of epitomising customer experience.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ETB2B, commented on the summit's success: "ET BrandEquity CX+ Summit serves as a nexus for industry leaders to shape the future of consumer experiences collaboratively. The insightful discussions and diverse perspectives showcased here reinforce our commitment to fostering excellence in the CX landscape."

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager of AEBC Corp India, stated, "At American Express, customer experience is part of our DNA, and the customer experience tone is set at the top."

Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, emphasised, "Vistara wants everyone to be open and transparent. We want everyone to be focused, we want everyone to be innovative. The most important of them all is customer centricity."

Shilpa Shetty, Actor & Entrepreneur, expressed, "Customer experience is a top priority in the restaurant business. What I'm proud of at Bastian is the celebratory vibe we've created that cuts across generations. So, you might visit Bastian because of the intrigue - owned by Shilpa Shetty - but if you return it's because you like the experience we've been able to create."

Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO of Cleartrip, affirmed, "We promised customers to pick up calls in 30 seconds and resolve the issue in 30 minutes. CX will not be about how we can support, but about making it a critical element of our strategy."

The summit is supported by industry partners including Sprinklr as Powered-by Partner; Salesforce as In Assocation Partner; Exotel and Zoho CRM Plus as Gold Partners; Haptik, simplify 360 and Google Cloud as Associate Partners; Clootrack, Digitup, Hyperface, VWO Tatvic, and Ubona as Co-Partners; L&T Finance as NBFC Fintech Partner; PwC as Knowledge Partner; Times Prime as Gifting Partner; and Locobuzz as Exhibitor.

You can download the report here

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor