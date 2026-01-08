Top Solar Leaders and Industry Giants Convene in Nashik to Unlock Energy Cost Savings at Mercom India’s Clean Energy Meet

Mercom India, a globally recognized leader in clean energy research and consulting, is hosting its C&I (Commercial & Industrial) Clean Energy Meet in Nashik in association with Ambad Industries & Manufacturers’ Association (AIMA) and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA). The event will be held at the Hotel Gateway in Nashik on January 9, 2026.

Nashik, a rapidly expanding industrial hub in Maharashtra, is home to key sectors such as engineering, auto components, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food processing. Its strategic location between Mumbai and Pune strengthens its role as a major logistics and manufacturing centre. This exclusive event will include companies from these sectors and feature leading clean energy solution providers, including Kalpa Power, candi Solar, ZTRIC, Soleos Energy, Gautam Solar, and Adani Solar. Experts from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the State Bank of India, and the Bank of Maharashtra will explain financing and green loan options.

The event will focus on adoption pathways and decision-making criteria for clean energy solutions, including how companies can evaluate rooftop solar system sizing, savings potential, and payback periods. For industries with higher energy demand, the event will also cover the process of procuring green power through the open access model, including prevailing tariffs under corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs), expected savings, and case studies showcasing the experiences of companies that have already deployed rooftop solar and green open access in the region.

The agenda will also feature a discussion on battery energy storage systems (BESS) and their growing relevance across industries, including cost-benefit analyses and use cases such as replacing diesel generators and integrating them with solar systems. The event will also include experts from public and private-sector banks, who will provide information on loan products and attractive financial instruments available to support clean energy adoption. Maharashtra has been aggressively pursuing renewable energy adoption, with over 48% of its power mix comprising renewable sources. While thermal power accounts for around 50% of the state’s power generation, solar contributes 26% and wind 10%. Maharashtra ranks second among all Indian states for both rooftop solar and green open access installations as of September 2025.

Interested companies can register for the event online https://cms.mercomindia.com/event/c-and-i-clean-energy-meet-2026-nashik/mailist-register/

Mercom India’s C&I Clean Energy Meets are the only events in India designed specifically for large C&I energy buyers, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt clean energy solutions that reduce electricity costs and address power reliability issues. Beyond showcasing technological advancements and financing options, the event stands out for its focus on real-world industrial case studies and practical strategies to optimize clean energy adoption.

C&I consumers account for 47% of rooftop solar installations and 22% of large-scale solar installations in India through the green energy open access model. Mercom continues to support the growth of renewable energy in India by creating awareness and enabling adoption through knowledge-sharing platforms. The Clean Energy Meet series has previously been held in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubballi, and Hyderabad.

