Top Titles for July 2025: What to Read and Why They Matter

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 4: With half of 2025 already behind us, the literary world has delivered some truly remarkable reads - and there's still more to come. From breakout debuts to long-awaited releases by bestselling authors, this year's books have tackled big questions, sparked important conversations, and offered much-needed escape. Whether you're catching up on what everyone's been talking about or looking to refresh your TBR pile for the second half of the year, this list of 10 standout titles highlights the very best of what 2025 has to offer and why each one deserves a spot on your shelf.

1. Character: The End Goal of Education by Dr. Palto Datta

In a world obsessed with scores and outcomes, this insightful work challenges the foundation of modern education. It critiques the shallow metrics of success and advocates for character, ethics, and collaborative values as the true outcomes of learning. Drawing from global philosophies like Ubuntu and Stoicism, the book calls for education to shape resilient, ethical individuals, not efficient machines. A must-read for educators, reformists, and policy makers passionate about building a more humane, values-driven learning system.

2. INSPIRE IMPACT IGNITE. Leadership is a STORY: Not a TITLEby Mr. Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy

Inspire Impact Ignite: Leadership is a Story, Not a Title by Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy redefines what it means to lead in today's world. Through heartfelt storytelling, practical frameworks, and soul-stirring insights, the book invites readers to uncover the leader withinnot through authority, but authenticity. It speaks to educators, entrepreneurs, seekers, and silent warriors of everyday life. A timely and timeless guide, this book helps readers spark transformation in themselves and others, one story at a time. No jargon. No fluff. Just pure, purpose-driven leadership for a world that needs real change.

3. Remnants by Aarti Upadhyay

Remnants: A Journey through Grief, Love and Becoming is Aarti Upadhyay's poignant debut, a collection of poetry that delves into the depths of love, loss, and emotional rebirth. Through raw and reflective verses, Aarti captures the quiet ache of grief and the strength found in healing. Her words offer solace and understanding to those navigating heartbreak, reminding us that even in loss, there is beauty and resilience. A marketing and communications professional with 14 years of experience, Aarti brings her storytelling prowess to the page with emotional authenticity and grace, making Remnants a heartfelt companion for the soul.

4. Kalee and the Mysterious Twins by Sunita Lad Bhamray

Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret is a magical eco-fantasy that follows young Kalee, the brave daughter of an arborist, who discovers a hidden world in an ancient garden. There, she meets mysterious twinshalf-human, half-topiaryguardians of a powerful environmental secret. As danger looms, Kalee must protect their world, learning the value of empathy, courage, and harmony with nature. Rich in imagery and imagination, this heartwarming tale inspires readers to cherish and protect the Earth. With a strong female lead and a timely message, it's a captivating adventure for young minds and nature lovers alike.

5. Conversation 'Wid' All The Numbers (9+1) by by Gautmi Raj

Ever wondered why you behave a certain way or why some things just feel right to you? This fascinating book unlocks the secrets hidden in your date of birth. Blending numerology with spiritual insights, it reveals how your personal numbers connect with the universe, angels, and spirit guides. Through this journey, you'll discover a deeper understanding of yourself and gain tools to transform your life with clarity, confidence, and cosmic support. A truly eye-opening exploration!

6. Saral Ramayan Bhasha by Dr. Onkar Nath Kaushal

This spiritually inspired text blends devotion with a rational lens, offering a profound re-examination of Lord Ram's divinity and purpose. Rooted in deep belief yet layered with logical reflection, the book aims to dispel widespread misconceptions about God and creation. It emphasizes the importance of reading thoroughly to understand the divine message and calls for readers to look beyond tradition and approach faith with both heart and intellect. A compelling read for seekers of spiritual clarity.

7. In a soliloquy with God, Shivji.. by Neha Singh

In a world overwhelmed by noise, confusion, and crises of meaning, this reflective dialogue offers a powerful attempt to reconnect with the divine in a deeply personal and rational way. Rooted in spiritual introspection, the narrative serves as both a conversation with a higher power and a critique of societal and individual dilemmas. Through questions, confessions, and contemplations, it sheds light on the moral decay and emotional chaos gripping humanity. With a bold effort to modernize ancient wisdom, it weaves together philosophy, self-inquiry, and cultural analyses to offer a path of relevance, clarity, and internal transformation in contemporary times.

8. Neel: Krishna Through Art by Vineeta & Arvind Kanoria

Neel: Krishna through Art invites young readers to engage with a variety of Indian art. Each work of art centres on an episode from the life of Krishna, a subject that has inspired artists through the ages. Featuring renowned artists and art forms, this beautifully designed book encourages imaginative engagement with visual storytelling through thought-provoking activities. It is a great way for readers aged 8 and above to learn more about India's cultural and artistic heritage.

9. Chronicles of Constitutional Movements in Nineteenth-Century Europe by Anett Gyori

This scholarly work offers a compelling exploration of 19th-century European constitutional and revolutionary movements, with particular emphasis on the pivotal events of 1848. Through meticulous analysis and the use of translated primary sources, it reconstructs the ideological and geopolitical tensions that fueled uprisings across France, Germany, and Hungary. The study presents a nuanced perspective on intellectual resistance, legal reforms, and the battle to uphold constitutional rights amid empire-driven centralization. Richly illustrated with contemporary imagery, it serves as a valuable academic resource and a thought-provoking narrative on the enduring struggle for democratic governance in European history.

10. Shiva: My Postmodern Ishta by Neha Singh

A deeply personal and passionate reflection on faith, identity, and cultural resurgence, this work serves as a call for modern individuals to reconnect with their spiritual heritage. It blends the author's reverence for tradition with a contemporary perspective, urging a revival of philosophical depth and religious practice in a postmodern world. By highlighting how faith provides grounding amid society's upheaval and intellectual conquest, it challenges the erasure of ancient wisdom by past forces of exploitation. It invites readers to reclaim what was once marginalized, and to proudly embrace the spiritual legacy that continues to shape India's resilience and global excellence.

These books remind us of the power of storytelling to inspire, challenge, and connect us. Whether you're reading for insight, entertainment, or simply the joy of a good story, these titles are proof that this year's literary offerings are not to be missed. Happy reading!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor