Top Young Authors Emerge from Across India in the State League of SBWF 2025

New Delhi [India], September 10: BriBooks has announced the winners of the State Authors League, the final qualifying round of the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2025) before the national competition begins. This league brought together published student authors from across India, each competing to become the top-ranked author in their respective state.

The State League was designed to celebrate local leadership in student creativity. Thousands of young authors who had qualified through the earlier Legacy, Emerging, and Step-Up Leagues participated, with rankings determined by a combination of jury reviews and book sales.

A Festival of Stories from Every Corner of India

The State League provided a platform for regional voices to shine. From metropolitan cities to smaller towns, students across age groups wrote on themes ranging from personal experiences to fantasy, science, history, and climate action - showcasing the breadth and diversity of young Indian storytelling.

"The State League reflects the literary talent that exists in every corner of the country," said Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks. "These students are not just writers - they are becoming voices for their generation."

Recognising the Best from Each State

In each state, students were recognised under two distinct titles:

* Jury Choice, awarded to books that demonstrated originality, depth, and storytelling strength. These selections were made by a panel of experienced educators, writers, and publishing professionals.

Check the full list here: www.camp.bribooks.com/events/dashboard/state/jury-awards/sc-india-2025

* Best-Seller, awarded to books that connected most with readers - based on number of copies sold, reading sessions, and engagement metrics.

Check the full list here: www.camp.bribooks.com/events/dashboard/states/sc-india-2025

From Tamil Nadu to Punjab, Maharashtra to Assam, and West Bengal to Gujarat - students across more than 25 states participated in this phase. Each name on the list represents not just a book, but a young voice that stood out in its community and earned state-level recognition.

We invite you to explore the full list of winners and discover the stories that defined this year's State League.

Looking Ahead: The National Authors League Begins

With the State League concluded, all top-performing authors from across India will now advance to the National Authors League, where the competition will focus on identifying India's most impactful young storytellers.

SBWF 2025 has already seen engagement from over 1 million students, making it one of the largest online summer camps.

BriBooks is the world's largest publishing platform for school students. It enables children to write, publish, and distribute their books globally. Thousands of Indian students have already become published authors through BriBooks, gaining recognition in their schools, communities, and beyond.

