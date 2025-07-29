Topnotch Foundation Hosts Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Memorial Awards 2025 to Recognise Excellence Across Key Sectors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Topnotch Foundation, India's leading provider of high-end market research and industry insights, organised the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Memorial Awards 2025 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on 25 July, recognising distinguished individuals and institutions for their impactful contributions across Education, Healthcare, Business, and Real Estate sectors.

The event brought together an array of prominent personalities from governance, public life, and the arts. The evening was notably marked by the presence of Shri Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India; Shri Narayan Rane, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Ms. Shaina NC, Fashion Designer, Politician, and Social Worker; Mr. Sonu Sood, Actor, Director, and Philanthropist.

In his address, Speaker Rahul Narwekar acknowledged the contribution of the award recipients and lauded the initiative as a meaningful tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision. “We are at a turning point in India's development story,” he remarked, highlighting the importance of skilling youth and collaborative efforts between public and private institutions in shaping the future.

Shri Narayan Rane, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, praised the awardees and the event's vision. “Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stood for integrity, nation-building, and self-reliance. Recognising individuals who embody these values is essential to nurturing leadership that can take India to greater heights,” he said.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav and other dignitaries also spoke on the significance of recognising leadership that aligns with national priorities such as education reform, accessible healthcare, and sustainable economic growth.

Actor Sonu Sood, who attended as a special guest, encouraged the awardees. “Recognition is not the destination, it's the beginning. Let your work continue to inspire,” he noted.



The awards ceremony aimed to spotlight individuals and organisations demonstrating leadership, resilience, and innovation in their respective fields. The following are some of the awardees and their titles:

Topnotch Foundation is a research and consulting organisation known for its curated industry events, conferences, and awards that bring together stakeholders across sectors to explore actionable insights and celebrate impactful work.

