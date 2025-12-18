Tor Expands Flagship "Certificate in Interior Design & Management" Program to Empower 100,000 Interior Design Entrepreneurs Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Tor Professional, a leader in coaching and business education for the interior design industry, today announced a major expansion of its flagship Certificate in Interior Design and Management (CIDM) program. With a proven track record of training 3,500+ interior design entrepreneurs, Tor is now scaling its mission to help 100,000 architects and interior designers transition from freelancers into confident, profitable interior entrepreneurs.

Founded by industry veterans Praveen Kumar and Pooja Raheja, Tor has emerged as a trusted authority in interior design coaching - bridging the critical gap between design talent and business success. The CIDM program is uniquely positioned at the intersection of design, project management, systems, and entrepreneurship.

"Design education teaches creativity, but entrepreneurship demands systems, leadership, and commercial intelligence," said Praveen Kumar, Co-founder of Tor. "Our mission is to professionalize the interior design industry by giving designers the tools to run profitable, process-driven businesses - without compromising on creativity."

The expansion of CIDM responds to a growing national demand for structured business education within the interior and architecture ecosystem. Tor's coaching-led model focuses on real-world execution, vendor management, pricing strategies, client communication, and scalable workflows - areas often missing from traditional design education.

"CIDM is not just a program; it's a business transformation journey," added Pooja Raheja, Co-founder of Tor. "We are building a new generation of interior entrepreneurs who think like leaders, operate with systems, and scale with confidence."

As Tor accelerates its national footprint, the organization continues to strengthen its position as India's leading coaching platform for interior designers and architects, committed to long-term industry impact and community-driven growth.

Tor Professional is a coaching platform dedicated to helping interior designers and architects build profitable, well-managed businesses. Through its flagship CIDM program and mission-centered community, Tor has trained over 3500 professionals and is on a mission to empower 100,000 interior entrepreneurs across India.

For more information, visit www.torprofessional.com.

