Toshiba Unveils Next-Generation QLED TV with Dolby Vision-Atmos Starting at Just Rs 26,999

New Delhi [India], May 8: Toshiba, Japan's No.1 TV brand and a pioneer in consumer electronics, today announced the launch of its all-new C450ME QLED TV. Equipped with the state-of-the-art REGZA Engine ZR, delivering unprecedented picture quality, and the Regza Power Audio for an outstanding sound experience. This model exemplifies the philosophy of "Essential Beauty" with its elegant design finely tuned and designed in Japan. The C450ME caters to sophisticated viewers with luxurious ultra-thin bezels and a slim design that seamlessly merges into any living space. With Dolby Vision-Atmos enhancing the viewing experience, the Toshiba QLED TV offers a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing. Available now on leading e-commerce platforms starting at an attractive price of Rs 26,999, this TV makes premium technology accessible to a broader audience.

"In today's fast-paced world, consumers deserve a home entertainment experience that seamlessly integrates into their lives," said Steven Li, MD of Toshiba Televisions. "Our new Toshiba QLED TV is designed to do just that. We've gone beyond picture quality to deliver stunning visuals, smooth motion for gamers, and immersive sound that transports you to the heart of the action. With user-centric features and competitive pricing, this launch makes premium technology accessible to everyone, allowing them to enjoy their favorite content in a whole new way."

Toshiba's new C450ME TV offers a stunning viewing experience across three distinct sizes, catering to diverse home entertainment needs. It makes a bold statement with its sleek, ultra-thin bezel design that minimizes distractions and creates a near borderless viewing experience. The premium stand adds a touch of luxury and ensures stability, while the minimalist aesthetic complements any modern living space.

Additionally, Toshiba Television, as the official TV partner of Euro Cup 2024 in Germany, reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment experiences to fans worldwide, blending cutting-edge technology with the passion of sports.

Immersive Viewing Experience: A Feast for the Senses

REGZA Engine ZR: Powered by the REGZA Engine ZR, Toshiba TV's proprietary technology, this TV unlocks the full potential of 4K resolution. Scenes come to life with remarkable clarity and depth, offering an unparalleled viewing experience.

Quantum Dot Color - Vibrant and Lifelike: With Quantum Dot Color technology, Toshiba TV delivers a spectrum of colors that is both vibrant and true to life. From subtle nuances to vivid hues, every detail is enhanced, creating a viewing experience that is as immersive as it is captivating.

Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ Decoding: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and rich, immersive sound with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ Decoding. From the deepest blacks to the brightest whites, every scene is brought to life with breathtaking realism, making every moment unforgettable.

REGZA Power Audio: Experience unparalleled sound with REGZA Power Audio. Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTSX technologies deliver crisp, clear, and perfectly balanced sound, immersing you in the heart of the action.

Engineered for Excellence: Powerful Performance for Every User

AI 4K Upscaling - Upscale Your Contents to Near-4K Reality: Toshiba TV's AI-powered 4K upscaling technology ensures that even non-4K content looks stunning. By intelligently analyzing and enhancing each frame, every scene is brought to life with remarkable clarity and detail.

Game Mode: Experience gaming like never before with Game Mode. This mode offers optimised rendering capabilities and minimal input lag, ensuring every game feels true to life, pulling you deeper into the action. In addition to supporting gaming features such as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and eARC, Game Mode delivers breathtaking reality and excitement, making the gaming experience truly unforgettable.

VIDAA - Simplified Content Access with Integrated Voice Assistants: VIDAA simplifies content access effortlessly. Whether users are streaming shows or commanding their TV with built-in voice assistants like Alexa and VIDAA Voice, VIDAA ensures a seamless and intuitive experience. Renowned for its ease, speed, and security, the VIDAA operating system offers a wide array of global and local entertainment options, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, JIO Cinema, Zee5, and more.

Connectivity: With HDMI, Bluetooth, Dual Band 2.4G+5G, and USB Media Player options, this TV offers versatile connectivity options, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content from any device with ease.

Toshiba TV's commitment to excellence is evident through rigorous quality tests, ensuring that each TV withstands 1200+ performance tests, 3000 km of transportation testing, 1000+ times 1200mm drop tests, and extreme temperature endurance from -30°C to 60°C.

Price and Availability

During the initial launch period, customers can take advantage of special introductory prices. The 55-inch 55C450ME will be offered at Rs 37,999, the 50-inch 50C450ME will be priced at Rs 32,999, and the 43-inch 43C450ME will retail at Rs 26,999.

The 43-inch and 50-inch models will be available starting May 7th, 2024, with the 55-inch model to follow soon after.

Exclusive Launch Offer:

Experience unparalleled entertainment with the exclusive Amazon and Flipkart offer from Toshiba TV! From May 7th to May 31st, 2024, customers who buy now will receive a one-year premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 1499/-, along with a Jio Cinema family premium subscription worth Rs 1788/-. Dive into a world of endless entertainment and convenience with Hisense. Don't miss out, buy today!

Amazon Buy link

Flipkart Buy link

