Total area sown under kharif crop crosses 262.15 lakh hectares so far

New Delhi, June 23 The area under the ongoing kharif crop sowing has increased to 262.15 lakh hectares so far this year, which represents an 11.3 per cent increase compared to 235.44 lakh hectares in the same period last year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday showed.

The increase of 26.71 lakh hectares in sown area in the early part of the season augurs well for higher production, which in turn would increase the incomes of farmers and also help to keep food inflation in check.

The official figures show that the area under rice is 35.02 lakh hectares as on June 27 this year, as compared to 23.78 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area under pulses such as urad and moong has been reported at 21.09 lakh hectares as compared to 15.37 lakh hectares during the same period last year. This increase of 5.37 lakh hectares in the early part of the season is a good beginning, as an increase in the production of pulses plays a key role in controlling inflation.

The area covered under coarse cereals or millets such as jowar, bajra, and ragi has shot up to 41.75 lakh hectares during the current season so far, from 35.01 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

