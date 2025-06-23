Total area sown under kharif crops crosses 137.8 lakh hectares

New Delhi, June 23 The area under the ongoing kharif crop sowing has increased to 137.84 lakh hectares so far this year compared to 124.88 lakh hectares in the same period last year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday showed.

The increase of 12.97 lakh hectares in sown area in the early part of the season augurs well for higher production which in turn would increase the incomes of farmers and also help to keep food inflation in check.

The official figures show that the area under rice, the sowing of which has just got underway, is 13.22 lakh hectares as on June 20 this year as compared to 8.37 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area under pulses such as Urd and Moog has been reported at 9.4 4 lakh hectares as compared to 6.63 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

This increase of 2.8 lakh hectares in the early part of the season is a good beginning as an increase in the production of pulses plays a key role in controlling inflation.

The area sown under cotton has increased by 2.12 lakh hectares to 31.25 lakh hectares so far compared to the corresponding figure of 29.12 lakh hectares for the previous year.

The rise in the area under cotton will benefit the labour-intensive textiles sector of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor