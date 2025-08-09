Total number of e-Services in India crossed 22,000

New Delhi, Aug 9 India has more than 22,000 e-Services under the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) framework, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Saturday.

In a bid to further strengthen the public service delivery framework under the NeSDA, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), under the Ministry, met with the Right to Service (RTS) Commissioners.

Eight RTS Commissioners representing Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra participated in the meeting chaired by V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG.

Srinivas highlighted the growth in e-Services across states where RTS Commissions are established, laying the foundation for deeper collaboration to enhance e-Service Delivery under NeSDA Way Forward through the RTS framework.

“The API linkage of the CPGRAMS portal with the RTS Commissions websites is under completion for real-time data sharing of State-specific service grievances for effective supervisory oversight of the State Grievance Officers,” he further added.

Notably, the RTS Commissioners will collaborate with the DARPG for enhancement of e-services in four key sectors of land, labour, finance, and environment under the Right to Services Act for Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business in alignment with the objectives of deregulation, the ministry stated.

Furthermore, it said that the evaluation of the e-services is facilitated through the AAKLAN benchmarking tool developed by the National Information Centre (NIC), on various parameters to improve upon the ease of access to services.

The best practices of the RTS Commissions are included in the monthly NeSDA Way Forward reports for adoption, and a study for examining the impact of RTS Commissions on public service delivery and grievance redressal has been undertaken by the NCGG, the Ministry highlighted.

Surendrakumar Bagde, Director General (DG) of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), was also present, at the meeting.

He gave an overview of the NCGG study on the benefits of RTS Acts across States/UTs and explained the scope and purpose of the study to be undertaken over 9 months.

The RTS Commissioners were alos invited to submit proposals under the State Collaboration Initiative (SCI) of DARPG for expanding digital services for improving service delivery and redressing grievances.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader vision for digital transformation and efficient public service delivery, reflecting ongoing efforts to empower citizens and improve governance outcomes.

