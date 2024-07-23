TotalEnergies ENEOS celebrates groundbreaking for its first Ground-mounted project in Singapore with Tanah Merah Country Club, one of the leading golf clubs in Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, July 23: TotalEnergies ENEOS celebrates a long-term partnership with Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC), one of the most prestigious golf destinations in Singapore and the Asia region. The celebration of the future installation of a 2,200 kilowatt-peak (kWp) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) system, saw the gathering of Elliott Gray, TMCC General Manager, Matthieu Langeron, VP Solar Distributed Generation at TotalEnergies, and Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia.

TMCC prides itself as the first golf course to be powered by a ground-mounted solar system in Singapore primarily energized by onsite solar energy after the installation. This PV solar system strongly demonstrates their initiatives to strengthen their ESG performance and will support them in the Green Energy Transition while mitigating the club's energy costs.

With more than 3,700 solar modules to be installed, the PV system is expected to generate approximately 3,160 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, enough to power about 740 four-room HDB flats for a year. It will enable significant cost savings for TMCC and drive down the club's carbon footprint by about 1,320 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting over 20,000 trees.

Being recognized by TMCC for its multi-regional expertise and commitment to supporting customers in their efforts toward decarbonization, TotalEnergies ENEOS is pleased to be chosen for its highest industry and safety standards. Its professionalism and technical expertise throughout the end-to-end process of the project - from design to construction to operation, have proven to be clear differentiating factors for its partners.

With the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will fully fund, install and operate the PV solar system, while TMCC will only pay for the electricity produced for 11 years, without any upfront costs.

Ronald Ong, Club President of Tanah Merah Country Club said, "The Club achieved significant milestones in 2023, notably completing the Solar Panel Installation Project at Tampines Clubhouse in January 2024. This initiative is expected to deliver substantial consistent annual energy savings for the Club over the next 10+ years. As a leading golf and country club, we recognize our role and responsibility in combating climate change. By extending our efforts with the Solar Panel Installation Project at Garden Clubhouse, we aim to maximize solar energy utilization. This initiative not only reinforces our Club's environmental commitment but also plays a crucial role in TMCC's holistic ESG strategy."

Elliott Gray, General Manager of Tanah Merah Country Club added, "TMCC is committed to integrating clean energy solutions into the core of our Club operations. This milestone underscores TMCC's leadership in environmental responsibility, particularly significant amidst rising global energy costs and external inflationary pressures."

Matthieu Langeron, VP Solar Distributed Generation at TotalEnergies shared "This partnership with TMCC underscores our expertise in providing bespoke renewable solutions, fostering innovation and prioritizing safety. Our regional expertise, backed by a dedicated team present in all 11 countries across APAC, close to our customers, is a non-negligible asset that positions us an energy partner of choice for any potential customer."

Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia stated, "This project is a key milestone for both TMCC and TotalEnergies ENEOS. We are providing a best-in-class renewable energy solution to TMCC, adding yet another significant step forward in their sustainability journey while future proofing their energy strategy with significant reductions in their electricity costs.

TotalEnergies ENEOS, our joint venture between two energy global majors, are proud to embark with TMCC on its first ground mounted project in Singapore, illustrating the acceleration of our renewable activities in this key market for the Asia Pacific region. As we continue to work with our customers to foster long-term collaboration, we look forward to supporting more companies in their sustainability journey with a customer centric approach, and high focus on safety and performance . "

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the end of 2023, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 22 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Tanah Merah Country Club

As one of Singapore's and Asia's most prestigious clubs, Tanah Merah Country Club has, since its official opening in 1984, gained a reputation of quality and prestige. Its two courses, Garden Course and Tampines Course, showcase masterful design and immaculate maintenance all year-round. Recognized by the many industry awards, the club remains the choice club for exclusive private and corporate golf events as well as affiliations with top foreign clubs. https://www.tmcc.org.sg/

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

TMCC

Media Relations contact : sallychua@tmcc.org.sg

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

