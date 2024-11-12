TotalEnergies ENEOS Completes Solar Rooftop Project with PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres, Indonesia's leading Chocolate Confectionery Producer

PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 12: TotalEnergies ENEOS has successfully completed the installation of a 2.2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop project with PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres (Ceres), a leader in Indonesian chocolate confectionery products.

With over 3700 modules installed, the solar photovoltaic (PV) system generates approximately 3,250 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. The installed system will power approximately 9% of Ceres' manufacturing facility with renewable energy in Bandung, Indonesia. The newly installed PV system will result in a reduction in the company's overall carbon footprint by approximately 2,600 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to taking approximately 560 cars off the road or planting over 39,000 trees.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS fully funded, installed, and will operate the solar system, while Ceres enjoy significant cost savings by only paying for the electricity produced for 15 years, without any upfront costs.

"We are excited to take this significant step towards a more sustainable future. Solar energy, as a renewable resource, plays an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres is proud to embark on this partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS in achieving this sustainability milestone. This also marks an advancement in Indonesia's target of reaching net zero emissions by 2060 or sooner," said Nancy Florencia, President Director of PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres.

"TotalEnergies ENEOS is thrilled to support PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres in their sustainability journey. As a premier solar service provider for commercial and industrial sectors, we are dedicated to helping customers like PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres lower their energy expenses while reducing carbon emissions. Leveraging our global expertise, TotalEnergies ENEOS will continue to provide innovative, long term end-to-end solutions to help the customer achieve their decarbonization goals," said Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the end of 2023, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 22 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About PT Perusahaan Industri Ceres

We, PT Perusahaan Industri Ceres is one of the leading Chocolate manufacturing industries in Indonesia, are subsidiaries of Delfi Limited a Singapore listed company.

Delfi Limited has been delighting generations of chocolate lovers in the region for over 50 years.

We manufacture famous chocolate brands, SilverQueen, Delfi, Van Houten, Chacha, Ceres Meises and more than 20 key sub brands, and we are the market leader for branded chocolate confectionery products in Indonesia.

As the biggest manufacturer we have developed our "Sustainable Value Creation" philosophy for guiding the running of our business. This philosophy encompasses the Environmental, Social, Governance and Economic aspects of our Business.

We also commit to reducing any negative impact on the environment or society across our global supply chain and to conducting our operations such that our business activities create long term value to all our consumers, employees or the community around us.

