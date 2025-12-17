TotalEnergies Marketing India and Energy Core Lanka Unveil a New Chapter of Lubricants Excellence in Sri Lanka

PRNewswire

Colombo [Sri Lanka]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) announces a partnership with Energy Core Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, introducing its latest range of high-performance lubricants to the Sri Lankan market. This milestone marks the beginning of a journey powered by innovation, global engineering expertise, and advanced lubrication technology - built to elevate mobility, industrial growth, and operational excellence across sectors.

The newly launched range in Sri Lanka includes automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants, and specialized solutions trusted by leading OEMs worldwide. Backed by cutting-edge R&D and global partnerships, TotalEnergies ensures unmatched performance, reliability, and protection for engines and machinery setting new benchmarks for productivity and sustainability.

Commenting on the partnership, Viken Najarian, CEO Lubricants Automotive, TEMIPL, said, "The Sri Lankan market is growing rapidly with a strong demand for the latest advancements in lubrication technology. TotalEnergies is committed to innovation and performance in all applications. Our partnership with Energy Core Lanka Pvt Ltd enables us to introduce our advanced lubricant solutions to Sri Lanka, supporting greater efficiency and reliability for the industrial customers and vehicle users."

Dimitri Sheriff, Managing Director, Energy Core Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, added, "We are honored to partner with TotalEnergies, a global energy company with operations in 120 countries and a legacy of engineering excellence. Few brands in the world command such a powerful portfolio of OEM-backed lubricants, trusted by leading automotive, industrial, and marine manufacturers. Through this partnership, we aim to bring that same global standard of performance and protection to Sri Lanka's mobility and industrial sector."

About TotalEnergies Marketing India Pvt Ltd.

TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) started operations in India in 1993. In the country, the company has growing presence in businesses, namely lubricants for automotive and industrial applications, LPG for domestic and commercial applications, and special fluids. TEMIPL has seven industrial plants in the country and a retail network of Auto LPG Dispensing Stations.

TotalEnergies also operates an underground LPG storage facility at Vizag through a 50:50 JV with HPCL (South Asia LPG Ltd), and manufacturing & marketing of modified bitumen derivatives through a 50:50 Joint venture company with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for modified bitumen (IndianOil Total Private Limited).

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and servicespetroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportationto support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable, and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects, and its operations.

About Energy Core Lanka

Energy Core Lanka (Pvt) Ltd draws on the rich legacy of a highly diversified Sri Lankan conglomerate with deep roots in the automobile, logistics, media, aviation, and industrial sectors. By leveraging this extensive expertise and network, the company strengthens its mission as the authorized distributor of TotalEnergies Lubricants in Sri Lanka. With a foundation built on vision, innovation, and local excellence, Energy Core Lanka is uniquely positioned to deliver world-class, French-engineered lubrication solutions to the nation.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

