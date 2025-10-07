Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCIL) Board Approves Exclusive Term Sheet to Acquire Cosmea Investment Private Limited

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited ("TFCIL") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on October 6, 2025, has accorded in-principle approval to enter into an exclusive term sheet with Cosmea Investment Holdco Private Limited (CIHL) for the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding of Cosmea Investment Private Limited (CIPL), together with its specified wholly owned subsidiaries, step-down subsidiaries, and trusts ("Target Company").

The transaction will be executed through a dedicated special-purpose vehicle (SPV) or affiliate of TFCIL to be incorporated for this purpose.

The Target Company has established a strong presence across diverse financial services verticals, including:

- Stock Broking & Commodity Trading

- Wealth & Portfolio Management

- Investment Advisory & Distribution Services

- Alternate Investment Funds (AIF)

- Asset Reconstruction and Recovery

Strategic Significance for TFCIL

This proposed acquisition represents a transformational leap in TFCIL's long-term strategy to evolve into a full-spectrum financial powerhouse. By integrating Cosmea's ecosystem, TFCIL is positioning itself to capture opportunities across India's rapidly expanding financial landscape from lending and wealth management to alternative investments and asset reconstruction.

"TFCIL is entering a new era of scale, strength, and strategic depth," said a senior company person.

"This acquisition underscores our intent to build a diversified, high-growth financial platform that competes at the top tier of India's financial-services space. We are not just expanding we are transforming."

Next Steps

The proposed transaction is subject to customary due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and necessary regulatory approvals.

TFCIL will continue to make disclosures in accordance with applicable laws as material developments occur.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor