Tourism & hospitality sector poised to add 61 lakh new jobs in India by 2034: Report

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Tourism and hospitality sector is expected to add 61 lakh new jobs in India by 2034, according to a report on Wednesday.

The whitepaper released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EY at the 18th Annual CII Tourism Summit, showed that despite setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector is witnessing a strong resurgence, fuelled by domestic tourism.

Currently, the sector contributes to about 8 per cent of India’s total employment.

The report noted that “by 2034, spending in this sector is projected to rise by 1.2 times, driving the need for an additional 61 lakh workers. This will comprise 46 lakh males and 15 lakh females -- highlighting the sector's pivotal role in gender inclusion and workforce expansion”.

To meet this rising demand, the CII-EY report stressed the need for specialised skills in digital marketing, sustainable tourism, and customer service.

It recommended developing gamified learning management systems (LMS) for continuous professional development; collaborating with industry associations to create clear career advancement pathways; and establishing a dedicated task force under the Ministry of Tourism to standardise skills and education.

The whitepaper also “underscores the importance of incentivising workforce participation, particularly among women, while harnessing opportunities like medical tourism. It advocates for the creation of a central tourism and hospitality body to streamline governance, address fragmented infrastructure, and enhance operational efficiency.

Aligned with global trends, the report stresses the integration of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to position India as a creative tourism hub. Recommendations include industry status recognition, targeted subsidies, and Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) schemes to accelerate job creation.

Notably, the report introduced a Tourism Employment Index (TEI) to analyse employment dynamics better. It explores leveraging the gig economy to provide flexibility and high-quality services during seasonal peaks, while community-driven programmes and Gen Z workforce preferences are identified as key enablers of a more inclusive and innovative work environment.

“Looking toward 2036-37, the sector is projected to require an additional 61.31 lakh workers to cater to increasing tourism activities. Targeted efforts to upskill women and marginalised communities will be vital to bridge skill gaps and maximise the sector's potential for economic development and employment generation,” the report said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor