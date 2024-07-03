Tourist footfall in Gujarat jumps 17 pc to 1.35 crore this summer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 3 : Gujarat Tourism is creating a buzz and witnessing a consistent surge in popularity among both domestic and international visitors.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the addition of new tourism infrastructure has elevated Gujarat's tourism sector to a new height.

Between April 1 and June 10, 2024, the period of summer vacation, Gujarat's 12 key tourist attractions, and pilgrimage sites welcomed over 1.35 crore tourists, marking a 17 per cent increase from 2023 when 1.14 crore tourists had visited these destinations during the same period, according to a statement from the state's information and public relations department.

Popular attractions in Gujarat such as the Statue of Unity (SoU), Atal Bridge, Riverfront-Flower Park, Kankaria Lake, Somnath Temple, Ambaji Temple, Pavagadh Temple, Dwarika Temple, Science City-Ahmedabad, Vadnagar, Gir and Devalia Safari, as well as the Ahmedabad Metro Railway, attracted a large number of visitors this season.

Ahmedabad, known for its rich cultural heritage and long history remained the top choice among tourists visiting the state of Gujarat to feel the essence of Gujarat ('Khushbu Gujarat Ki').

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Ahmedabad followed by Banaskantha and Gir Somnath emerged as the three most popular districts among tourists.

The state government has implemented several initiatives to boost Gujarat tourism which has the potential to generate new employment opportunities. For the year 2024-25, the government allocated Rs 2,077 crore to develop tourist destinations.

Notably, several G20 engagements were hosted in Gujarat during India's Presidency of G20 in 2023. The Gujarat government showcased the state's rich culture and heritage among the G20 representatives by successfully convening the G20 events at Gujarat's top destinations such as Dhordo of Kutch and the Statue of Unity.

G20 delegates visited attractions such as Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad's historical sites, GIFT City, and Dandi Kutir, and expressed their appreciation. The visits are assumed to have left a lasting impression and played a role in bringing them back to Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor