Tourist footfall in Mizoram rose by 139.50 per cent: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 9 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Thursday that the tourism industry in the state is growing rapidly, and according to recent statistics, the number of tourist arrivals this year has increased by 139.50 per cent compared to last year.

The Chief Minister on Thursday inaugurated the three-day Mizoram Travel Fest 2025 though the event started a day before at Aijal Club.

The Union Ministry of Tourism and the Mizoram Tourism Department jointly organised the Mizoram Travel Fest 2025 aiming to enhance the tourism potential of the hill state, which shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the increasing inflow of visitors has contributed significantly to the local economy.

He also expressed confidence that this trend will continue to grow significantly in the coming years.

CM Lalduhoma further emphasised that Mizo people must be hospitable and accommodating to visitors from other communities, ensuring that Mizoram becomes a welcoming destination for all.

He added that if Mizos truly live out the beautiful values of their culture, simplicity, selflessness, respect to olders and integrity, the state and its people will prosper not only economically but also in spirit and reputation.

The Chief Minister also remarked that most of the tourists visiting Mizoram are fellow Indians, and there is no reason to fear or avoid them.

Noting that on the contrary, they (tourists) should be treated warmly and encouraged to visit again, he stressed that tourism brings great economic benefits and that the people of Mizoram must continue to work sincerely and wisely, making the best use of their available resources.

The Chief Minister stated that the organisation of Mizoram Travel Fest 2025 is a significant and valuable initiative, and he expressed his appreciation to the Tourism Minister and all organisers for their efforts.

State Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also spoke on the occasion, expressing gratitude to all participants and outlining the state government's ongoing initiatives for the development of the tourism sector.

During the event, the Tourism Department and the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote eco-tourism cooperation.

A Tourism Department official said that the state government a few years back declared tourism as an industry in the state to avail the industry related schemes for the development of the sector.

The increase in tourist arrivals in Mizoram during the current financial year (2025–26) by 139.50 per cent compared to last year is the highest among the eight Northeastern states, the official said.

