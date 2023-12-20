Toyam Sports Limited & Pacific Star Sports (TSL-PSS) Proudly Unveil 'Gulf Land' As The Title Sponsor Of 'TSL Hawks' For The World Tennis League (WTL)

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Toyam Sports Limited and Pacific Star Sports (TSL-PSS), the proud team owners, are thrilled to introduce 'Gulf Land' as the esteemed title sponsor for their highly anticipated team 'TSL-HAWKS' in the upcoming World Tennis League (WTL) - The Greatest Show On Court.

As the leading real estate brand in the UAE, Gulf Land has strengthened its standing through the consistent delivery of top-tier products and services. Serving as the title sponsor for the TSL-Hawks team in the World Tennis League emphasizes their commitment to promoting sporting excellence and delivering unparalleled experiences for fans and athletes.

Mohamedali Budhwani, Chairman, and Managing Director of Toyam Sports Limited & Pacific Star Sports, expressed his excitement, stating, "The partnership with Gulf Land is a significant milestone for the TSL-Hawks, the strongest team of the World Tennis League, elevating the league to new heights of prestige and glamour. The collaboration unites two entities sharing a common vision of promoting sportsmanship, entertainment, and the pursuit of excellence. We are delighted to welcome Gulf Land as the title sponsor for our team TSL-Hawks of the World Tennis League."

Chairman of Gulf Land, Shaher Mousli, expressed, "We take great pride in our collaboration as the title sponsor for the esteemed TSL Hawks, the greatest team in the renowned World Tennis League. As a prominent real estate brand in the UAE, Gulf Land is privileged to be associated with The Greatest Show On Court."

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Mousli emphasized the shared values between Gulf Land and the Tennis League, aligning seamlessly with Gulf Land's commitment to excellence, innovation, creativity, loyalty, quality, efficiency, and integrity. This collaboration reflects a mutual dedication to fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and entertainment.

World Tennis League Season 2 is set to deliver an exciting event in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena from December 21st to 24th, 2023, featuring a stellar lineup of at least 6 of the top 10 ranking tennis players, including renowned names like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina. The musical entertainment will be equally impressive, featuring global chart-toppers such as 50 Cent, Ne-Yo, Akon, UB40, The Original Wailers, and Trojan Sound System. WTL 2023 promises an unforgettable experience, blending top-tier tennis talent and sensational music performances.

