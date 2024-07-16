Toyam Sports Limited to Host ‘Kumite 1 Asian Championship’ in Qatar in October 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), India's Listed Sports company on the BSE & MSEI, is thrilled to announce the organization of the ‘Kumite 1 Asian Championship' in Qatar this coming October. The exact date and venue for the championship will be disclosed shortly. TSL is currently in advanced negotiations with prominent international brands for sponsorship, as well as with leading OTT platforms and TV channels for broadcasting rights.

The Kumite 1 Asian Championship marks the first-ever clash of four nations in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) within Asia, featuring teams from India, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE. To execute this landmark event, TSL and its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports (PSS), have partnered with Speed Summit Sports Events (SSSE), a renowned Qatari sports company specializing in sports promotion, marketing, and event management.

Mr. Umar Badshah, Operations Head of SSSE and the Co-Organizer, expressed his excitement: “While Qatar has hosted a few MMA events in the past, the Kumite 1 AsianChampionship is particularly significant because it is being organized by a Qatari companyin association with TSL and PSS. This collaboration marks a historic moment for us as aQatari nation, as we take pride in showcasing our capabilities and passion for sports on aninternational stage. This championship is more than just an event; it is a celebration of ourlocal expertise and commitment to excellence in sports promotion and management. Byhosting our own MMA championship, we are not only fostering a sense of national pridebut also positioning Qatar as a key player in the global MMA community. This is truly ourevent, our own championship, and we are excited to deliver an unparalleled experience forathletes and fans alike.”

Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani, the CMD and Chairman of TSL, stated: “We have organized numerous cricket leagues and participated in tennis leagues outside India, but hosting an MMA championship outside our home country is an incredibly exciting milestone for us. This event represents a significant expansion of our global footprint and a testament to our commitment to promoting diverse sports. At TSL and PSS, we take immense pride in partnering with SSSE, a reputed Qatari sports company known for their expertise and excellence in sports event management. We are confident that this championship will not only be a resounding success but also pave the way for our other international intellectual properties, such as the Kumite 1 MMA Asian Championship and Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Asia. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our journey, and we are eager to deliver an unforgettable experience to MMA fans across Asia and beyond.”

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) is a pioneering sports company listed on the BSE & MSEI. Committed to the development and promotion of sports, TSL has a diverse portfolio that includes cricket, tennis, and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). TSL continues to push the boundaries of sports entertainment and management globally.

