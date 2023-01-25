Toyota unveils 5th generation self-charging Innova HyCross in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 25: The much-awaited premium MPV Innova HyCross was unveiled at DJ Toyota in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Innova HyCross is powered by the 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. It provides the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.24 km per liter, quick acceleration, easy maneuverability, and high-ride quality as part of Toyota’s multi-pathway offering to its diverse customers in India.

The Innova HyCross’ safety package includes the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), which is the first for any Toyota model being sold in India. The uniquely designed vehicle combines the proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV.

“We are thrilled to unveil the much-awaited Innova HyCross in Ahmedabad. The response to the Innova HyCross has been amazing even before it was displayed. The bookings for Innova HyCross are open for a token amount of Rs. 50,000,” said Raj Joisar, Dealer Principal of DJ Toyota.

Designed for family needs, the new Innova HyCross is a vehicle for every occasion delivering glamour, toughness, comfort, safety, and advanced technology. It features a muscular and tough design with ample space that provides flexible and comfortable seating for all. The versatile vehicle is aimed at families wanting a vehicle that can handle rough roads and provide a seamless, fatigue-free drive.

Being a Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), the Innova Hycross is capable of running 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in electric (EV) or zero-emission mode.

The Innova HyCross’ first segment features include a Paddle shift, Powered Ottoman 2nd row seats, Front Ventilated seats, an Air conditioner (Dual zone – front and rear zone), Rear Retractable Sunshade, Electrochromic Inner Rear View Mirror, Power Back Door, and Dual Function Daytime Running Light (DRL). Its wheelbase of 285 cm is the longest in the segment.

The Innova HyCross features a tough and muscular exterior design. The raised bonnet line, a large Hexagonal Gunmetal finish grille, Automatic LED Headlamps, super chrome alloy wheels, and a wider bumper further enhance its sophisticated and rugged look.

The interior design expresses seamless luxury and comfort. Keeping in mind the unique needs of Indian customers, the Innova HyCross prioritizes interior comfort features. The styling ushers improved cabin aesthetics, with dark chestnut quilted leather seats along with soft-touch leather and metallic decorations lining the cabin.

The Innova HyCross is priced from Rs. 18.30 lakhs to Rs. 28.97 lakhs, ex-showroom.

It offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes, and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.

