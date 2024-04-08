TPHQ and Mohaan Nadaar Celebrate Commencement of Shooting for "Bina Shakkar Ki Chai"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Teamo Productions HQ Limited (TPHQ), under the leadership of Managing Director Mohaan Nadaar, proudly announces the initiation of filming for their latest project, "Bina Shakkar Ki Chai." This film marks another milestone in TPHQ's dedication to producing women-centric narratives.

Directed by Sai Deodhar, "Bina Shakkar Ki Chai" revolves around Patty, portrayed by the veteran actress Revathi, a woman who dares to dream beyond societal norms. Sai Deodhar, the director, expressed enthusiasm about the project, highlighting the ensemble cast featuring veteran actress Revathi, Seema Sajdeh in her acting debut, Rajesh Sharma, Shruti Prakash, Revathi Pillai, Lalit Prabhakar, among others. Renowned cinematographer Raghav Ramadoss adds his expertise to the project, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Mohaan Nadaar, MD of TPHQ, emphasized the media and entertainment company's commitment to empowering women in the industry, stating, "We are immensely proud of director Sai Deodhar, who exemplifies the spirit of independent women. 'Bina Shakkar Ki Chai' is not just a film; it's a testament to our dedication to fostering women talent in the industry."

Ketki Pandit, Co-Founder and Producer at TPHQ, echoed this sentiment, affirming that "Bina Shakkar Ki Chai" is more than just a movie; it's a representation of TPHQ's dedication to nurturing female talent.

Shrabani Deodhar, National Award-winning filmmaker and CEO of TPHQ, described the film as a humorous and emotional journey celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. She emphasized that "Bina Shakkar Ki Chai" delves into relationships, dreams, and the pursuit of happiness, aligning perfectly with TPHQ's core values.

The filming of "Bina Shakkar Ki Chai" commenced on April 8, 2024, at a location in Mumbai and is scheduled to be completed over a 30-day period in and around the city.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor