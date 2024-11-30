Track slab manufacturing factory opened near Surat to support India's first bullet train project

New Delhi [India], November 30 : A state-of-the-art track slab manufacturing factory has been established near Surat to support India's first bullet train project, marking a major milestone in the country's high-speed rail infrastructure, an official release said on Saturday.

The factory is designed to produce high-capacity ballastless track slabs using advanced Shinkansen technology, the release added.

Located in Kim village the the project site ensures efficient logistics for the bullet train construction and timely delivery of track slabs.

As per the information mentioned in the release, the pre-cast reinforced concrete track slabs are typically 2,200 mm wide, 4,900 mm long, and 190 mm thick, with each slab weighing approximately 3.9 tons.

The factory is designed to produce 120 slabs per day, ensuring a continuous supply of key components for the first bullet train project in India, as per the release.

The factory's production scope includes the manufacturing of 96,000 J-slabs.

This factory will produce track slabs for the 237 km high-speed rail track in Gujarat's MAHSR corridor and the DNH (352 km) section, the release added.

The factory is developed over a total area of 19 acres, with the manufacturing plant covering a crucial 7-acre area. The production building spans 190 meters by 90 meters.

Within this space, a total of 120 track slab molds will be placed in three sections, enabling simultaneous production of multiple slabs.

The factory has a large-scale stacking capacity of 10,000 track slabs. This ensures organised storage of the produced slabs, making them ready for transportation to construction sites as needed.

As of November 29 this year, about 9,775 slabs have been cast so far.

The slabs are being transported to the track construction base, where they will be laid on the viaduct as part of the ongoing track construction for the high-speed rail project, the release added.

An additional track slab manufacturing facility has been set up in Anand, Gujarat, for the construction of track slabs for the 116 km stretch of the MAHSR corridor.

Over 22,000 slabs, equivalent to 110 track kilometers, have been cast in both factories.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will feature a ballastless track system based on the Japanese Shinkansen track design, utilizsing the J-slab track system, as per the release.

