Trackier Elevates Mukul Kaushik as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi (India), December 25: In a strategic move to further fortify its leadership team, Trackier, a fast-growing SaaS startup from India, appoints Mukul Kaushik as its Chief Revenue Officer. Mukul Kaushik has been associated with Trackier for the past five years as a key sales person, overseeing client acquisition and driving revenue growth. This recent promotion underscores his longstanding commitment to the company and Trackier's unwavering recognition of the talent that shapes its upward trajectory.

Taking on this position as a Chief Revenue Officer, Mukul will play a pivotal role in steering the company towards becoming an industry leader and capturing new markets across the globe. Notably, he marks the first addition to the original founding trio, which comprises Faizan Ayubi, Udit Verma, and Hemant Mann.

In his previous role at Trackier, Mukul was overseeing the sales team comprising around 14 members. Under his guidance, combined with the collective efforts of the entire team, Trackier is now the growth partner of over 1,500 brands belonging to diverse industries. He also expanded Trackier's footprints in Brazil, Africa, and Nigeria with the help of local resources and set up two new offshore entities in the UAE and Singapore under his leadership.

Talking about his recent achievement, whose announcement came up as a surprise during the company's corporate anniversary in Vietnam, Mukul said, “Five years ago, I joined this remarkable company as a Marketing Executive, unaware of the transformative journey ahead. Today, I am honored to announce my appointment as Chief Revenue Officer. This remarkable ascent is a testament to our inclusive culture, guided by a visionary founding team. For Udit, Faizan and Hemant, inclusivity and encouragement are not just a buzzword. I'm standing here on this stage as proof of their commitment.”

He added, “My gratitude extends to the incredible team, the backbone of our success, whose dedication and collaboration propel us forward. Becoming CRO is not just a personal achievement; it reflects the collective efforts of each team member. As I embrace this role, I anticipate exciting challenges and opportunities, confident that together, we will achieve even greater success.”

Commenting on this elevation, Faizan Ayubi, CEO & Founder of Trackier said, “Mukul has been an integral part of Trackier's journey up till this point and I believe that he will continue to drive success and innovation, playing a pivotal role in shaping Trackier’s future. I am excited to see what he brings to the table as the new Chief Revenue of Officer of the company.”

As a CRO, Mukul Kaushik will be spearheading expansion of Trackier's products globally. The core focus will be the Affiliate Tracking tool for gaming vertical all across the globe, along with the expansion in the US region. His future plans also include cementing Trackier's position as the leading Mobile Marketing Platform provider starting with the South East Asia region in the coming financial year.

About Trackier

Trackier is a SaaS-based startup, headquartered in Delaware, United States with over 70 members. The company offers subscription-based attribution tracking and partner management platform to brands, ad networks, agencies, and affiliate networks. It primarily caters to the performance marketing, mobile marketing and iGaming industry. Aside from the US, Trackier has offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

