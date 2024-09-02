TrackScan Sharp Series Optical 3D Scanning System

PRNewswire

Hangzhou [China], September 2: The TrackScan Sharp series is a cutting-edge optical 3D scanning system powered by SCANTECH, engineered with 25-megapixel industrial cameras and advanced onboard processors for edge computing. This system is specifically designed to measure large-scale parts over long distances with remarkable speed and precision.

One of the standout features of the TrackScan Sharp is its impressive tracking distance of up to 8.5 meters and a high-precision measurement range of 135 m3, which significantly enhances the measurement experience. The system's robust performance is further highlighted by its 99 laser lines and an exceptional measurement rate of up to 4.86 million measurements per second, ensuring highly precise and reliable results.

Long-distance and Large-volume Tracking

TrackScan Sharp-S adopts a dynamic adaptive LED algorithm and long-distance depth of field, which supports a max tracking distance as long as 8.5 meters. It allows users to effortlessly tackle a wide variety of challenges including measuring large-scale parts in aerospace, energy, and heavy industry.

Wireless and Easy 3D Scanning

Wireless System

Both the system's 3D scanner and optical tracker have powerful onboard processors for edge computing, which process images and data in real time and output 3D coordinates. Combined with batteries, and external WNICs, it lets users to measure objects wirelessly.

Excellent and Stable Performance

The TrackScan Sharp-S measurement system features metrology-grade hardware and an innovative in-housed developed algorithm. In this way, the system achieves a maximum volumetric accuracy of 0.048 mm (10.4 m3), capable of meeting stringent industrial requirements for measurements.

Fast 3D Scanning

Enhanced by advanced hardware and robust edge computing, TrackScan Sharp-S scans up to an impressive 4.86 million measurements/s with 81 blue laser lines. Whether it is complex aerospace parts or large-scale machinery, TrackScan Sharp-S is ideal to capture 3D data and identify deviations of parts rapidly, which facilitates more efficient and intelligent measurements for manufacturers.

Precise Detail Capture

The system's fine scanning mode powered by 17 parallel laser lines enables it to scan over a large area while generating point clouds fast. This feature provides exceptional detail-capturing efficiency, allowing users to capture intricate details such as slots and corners with high precision and speed.

About Scantech

SCANTECH is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software.

