Trade Connect e-Platform to help achieve $1 trillion merchandise export target: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 11 Reiterating the $1 trillion merchandise and $1 trillion services export target for 2030, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the target can be achieved with the new ‘Trade Connect e-Platform.’

The platform is a single window initiative that is fast, accessible and transformational as it will enable exporters to add newer markets.

“The e-Platform will enable India increase its global market share and aid small businesses. It can also help suppliers access wider markets and create synergies with ONDC and Government e-Marketplace (GeM),” said the minister.

Minister Goyal said the focus should be to identify the opportunities in the world market.

“With the launch of this platform, India will be able to increase its market share in the world, adding that international opportunities will be showcased on the platform,” the minister added.

Goyal expressed confidence that before the next trade board meeting, e-Platform 2.0 will be ready with enhanced features and stressed the need for working on the feedbacks received for the platform from all the users and stakeholders.

Praising DGFT for enabling the launch of the platform, the minister said the portal is futuristic in its thinking and adds to the accessibility of various information and data related to trade. He added that the platform is a better and smarter way for supporting exporters.

The platform, developed in collaboration with key partners including the Ministry of MSME, EXIM Bank, Department of Financial Services (DFS), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is set to address information asymmetry by offering exporters comprehensive support and resources.

The e-Platform will connect more than 6 lakh IEC holders, over 180 Indian Mission officials, over 600 Export Promotion Council officials, besides the officials from DGFT, DoC and banks, etc.

