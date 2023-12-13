Tradeomatic Enterprise (India) Pvt Limited steals the show at Asia's Largest Contract Manufacturing Exhibition

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 13: Tradeomatic Enterprise (India) Private Limited, a renowned personal hygiene company, exhibited at Asia's largest Contract Manufacturing and Private Label (CMPL) exhibition held at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi on November 30th and December 1st, 2023. Tradeomatic showcased their Brand TokiBaby, the first-ever Light-weight Premium Ultra-thin Baby Pull-up Diapers in India, along with TokiHealth, the first-ever Indian Premium Ultra-thin Adult Pull-up Diaper Brand with a mark of authentication.

Tradeomatic's booth at the exhibition, strategically located within the vibrant atmosphere of Yashobhoomi, buzzed with excitement as visitors explored the innovative and premium personal hygiene products on display. Tradeomatic's commitment to innovation and sustainability was on full display, leaving a lasting impression on industry professionals and visitors alike.

The real star of the show, however, was Tradeomatic's captivating mascot, which not only stole the hearts of attendees but also added an extra layer of excitement to the event. The mascot, embodying the brand's values of freshness, innovation, and reliability, earned accolades and contributed to Tradeomatic's success at the event.

Tradeomatic's Founder & Director, Sunny Pawar, MBA holder and also Qualified Pilot expressed the company's enthusiasm about participating in the prestigious event, stating, "The Asia's Largest CMPL Exhibition provided an incredible platform for us to showcase our diverse range of personal hygiene products. The positive response from attendees reaffirms our dedication to providing consumers with innovative and high-quality solutions for their personal care needs. I aspire for consumers in my motherland, India, to experience the same level of international quality that I manufacture for European countries"

Tradeomatic's product range encompasses a variety of personal hygiene essentials, including TokiBaby Premium and Semi-Premium Baby Pull up Diapers, TokiHealth Premium Adult Pull Up Diapers, TokiBaby Soft Cleansing Wet Wipes Suitable for Babies and Adults but not limited to Underpads for Babies, Adults and Pets, Disposable Breast Pads for nursing mothers, Soft Tissues and Hardbox Tissues, and other products. The exhibition highlighted Tradeomatic's position as a key player in the personal care industry and reinforced its dedication to setting new standards in personal hygiene.

Tradeomatic Enterprise (India) Private Limited is a leading personal hygiene company dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality products to enhance the well-being of consumers. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, Tradeomatic is a trusted name in the personal care industry. Tradeomatic invites distributors, retailers, and individuals to explore potential business collaborations. Open to discussions, they seek mutually beneficial partnerships in the hygiene industry, with a shared goal of enhancing consumer experiences.

