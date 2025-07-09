Traders launch fresh salvo against e-commerce firms after FATF report

New Delhi, July 9 The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has stepped up its attack against e-commerce platforms, following global watchdog FATF’s findings that show chemicals used in explosions triggered by some terrorist organisations in India had been bought from online trading platforms.

“Recent revelations in the FATF report have exposed a dangerous misuse of online platforms and payment apps for terror funding, posing a serious threat to national security. It is deeply alarming that such digital channels, which are meant to promote convenience and innovation, are being exploited for activities that endanger the nation,” said Delhi’s Chandni Chowk MP & Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The accountability of e-commerce platforms must be fixed. How can these e-commerce platforms avoid their responsibility?” Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal further stated that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had recently conducted raids on Amazon warehouses and uncovered large quantities of spurious and substandard goods, raising serious questions about the lack of regulatory compliance and consumer protection by major e-commerce platforms.

He alleged that these developments are not isolated incidents - they represent a growing and systemic threat to India’s retail trade and consumer safety. Unregulated and unethical practices by e-commerce giants are not only destroying the livelihood of local small traders but also undermining the very framework of legal and economic accountability.

Khandelwal said that it is high time stern and immediate action is taken against these e-commerce platforms. He suggested the strict enforcement of rules under the Consumer Protection Act against violators, immediate rollout of a comprehensive e-commerce policy that ensures transparency, accountability, and fair competition. Strong monitoring of digital payment gateways to prevent misuse for illicit activities and an independent regulatory authority to regulate and monitor e-commerce in India should also be undertaken, he added.

Khandelwal said that the nation’s economy, traders, and consumers cannot be held hostage by the irresponsible conduct of unregulated online platforms. Therefore, urgent intervention is needed to protect India’s trade sovereignty and ensure digital commerce is safe, secure, and ethical.

