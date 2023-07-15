TradingView Integrates with FYERS: Empowering Traders with Enhanced Tools and Execution

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: FYERS, one of India's leading stockbroking firms, announced its integration with TradingView, the renowned online platform offering advanced charting, analysis, and trading tools. It provides a plethora of features like real-time market data, 15+ chart types, 100+ pre-built indicators, programming language pine scripts, and more charting and analytical tools. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between market analysis and execution, providing traders with a seamless and efficient trading experience where FYERS clients can place orders directly on the TradingView platform. Seamlessly Connect, Analyze, and Execute Trades with TradingView Integration.

The integration revolutionizes traders' journeys, enhancing efficiency and decision-making prowess. It provides access to features like Pine Script that helps create custom indicators to backtest strategies and generate buy/sell signals in live trading. In contrast, a Strategy Tester helps test any trading strategy based on indicators, price action, patterns, or other criteria. Once the Bar Replay feature is activated, the chart will show only the bars up to that point. The play, pause, and stop buttons can also be used to control the speed and direction of the replay. In this way, many features help users make informed trading decisions.

Speaking about the integration, Tejas Khoday, Co-Founder and CEO of FYERS said, "We are excited to announce the integration of TradingView with FYERS, enabling our clients to place orders directly on the TradingView platform. This integration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing traders with cutting-edge tools and a smooth trading experience that sets us apart in terms of innovation."

TradingView helps traders analyze markets, develop strategies, and execute trades with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

About FYERS:

FYERS is one of India's leading trading & investing platforms. The tech-first platform provides traders with first-of-its-kind features like Trading View, drag-drop trading, algo trading and more. Founded in 2015 by Tejas Khoday, Yashas Khoday and Shreyas Khoday with the intent to address the gaps in the trading and investing space, the bootstrapped company has grown exponentially to build a user base of over 4.5 lakhs with 1,50,000+ cr. daily turnover. To know more about FYERS visit https://fyers.in/.

