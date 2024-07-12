Traffic Fines and Penalties to Keep in Mind When Driving a Car in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: Driving in Delhi can be an exhilarating experience with its vibrant streets and bustling traffic. However, navigating the capital's roads also requires a keen awareness of traffic rules and regulations.

Ignorance or negligence can lead to hefty fines, legal hassles, and, most importantly, the endangerment of lives. To ensure you drive safely and responsibly, staying updated on the traffic fines and penalties enforced in Delhi is crucial.

This comprehensive guide will familiarise you with the various fines and help you understand the importance of adhering to traffic laws, ultimately making your driving experience safer and more enjoyable.

What is an e-Challan in Delhi?

An e-challan is a digital form of a traffic violation ticket issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. It is part of an automated system designed to streamline the enforcement of traffic rules and make the process more transparent and efficient.

This system uses surveillance cameras and electronic monitoring to capture violations in real-time. Once a violation is detected, an e-challan is automatically generated and sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner. You can check and pay traffic fines online and be a responsible citizen.

Additionally, traffic violations identified during physical checks by traffic personnel are also issued as e-challans, enhancing the system's efficiency and accuracy. To check or pay your e-challan online, visit the Delhi Traffic Police website or the Parivahan Sewa portal.

What are the must-know Delhi Traffic Fines?

Here is an updated list of Delhi police traffic challan list with some of the most common traffic fines in Delhi:

1. Not Wearing Seat Belts

Not wearing a seat belt while driving can result in a fine of Rs1,000. As per Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), the driver, front-seat passenger, and any occupants in front-facing rear seats must wear seat belts when the vehicle is in motion. Ensuring everyone in the car wears a seat belt can significantly reduce the risk of injury in case of an accident.

2. Using Mobile Phones While Driving

Using a mobile phone while driving is a major distraction and is penalised with a fine of Rs5,000 for the first offence and Rs10,000 for subsequent offences. This includes talking, texting, or using your phone in any way that takes your attention off the road.

3. Over-Speeding

Over-speeding is a common violation that poses a significant risk to all road users. The fine for over-speeding a car is Rs1,000. Repeated offences can lead to higher fines and even suspension of your driving licence.

4. Drunken Driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offence. It necessitates a court challan, meaning the case is referred to the court, and the violator must appear before a magistrate.

For the first offence, you will receive a court challan and be required to appear in court. The penalty may include fines, imprisonment, or both.

5. Driving Without a Licence

Driving without a valid licence is penalised with a fine of Rs5,000. You must carry your licence while driving. Failure to have it during a traffic stop will result in this fine. You can check your car insurance policy status online and be aware if your policy is expiring soon.

6. Driving Without Car Insurance

Driving without valid car insurance attracts a fine of Rs2,000 for the first offence and Rs4,000 for subsequent offences. It is crucial to have at least third-party insurance for your vehicle.

7. Jumping Red Light

Jumping a red light is treated as a dangerous violation that can lead to severe accidents. This offence often results in a court challan, requiring you to appear before a magistrate, who will determine the final penalty. This may also involve the seizure of your driving licence.

8. Rash Driving

Rash driving or dangerous driving is a serious offence. It is penalised with a court challan, requiring the violator to appear in court. The magistrate will decide the penalty, including fines, imprisonment, or both.

9. Driving Without Registration Certificate

Driving a vehicle without a valid registration certificate can result in a fine of Rs5,000 for the first offence and Rs10,000 for subsequent offences. The registration certificate must be kept up-to-date and carried at all times while driving.

10. Not Giving Way to Emergency Vehicles

Not giving way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines is a serious offence. The fine for this violation is Rs10,000. It is important to always make way for emergency vehicles to ensure they reach their destination promptly.

11. Driving Without Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate

Driving without a valid PUC certificate can attract a fine of Rs10,000. Ensuring that your vehicle meets emission standards is a legal requirement and contributes to reducing air pollution.

Additional Reminders for Safe Driving

1. Keep all necessary documents handy: Always carry your driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers, and PUC certificate.

2. Follow traffic signals and signs: Adhering to traffic and road signs is crucial for maintaining order and road safety.

3. Use indicators: Always use indicators while turning or changing lanes to communicate your intentions to other drivers.

4. Avoid sudden lane changing: Stick to your lane and avoid sudden lane changes to prevent accidents.

5. Respect pedestrian crossings: Always stop at pedestrian crossings to allow people to cross the road safely.

Conclusion

Understanding and adhering to traffic rules and penalties is essential for ensuring your safety and that of others on the road. By being aware of the fines and practising responsible driving, you can avoid legal hassles and contribute to a safer driving environment in Delhi. For more information and to check your e-challan status, visit the Delhi Traffic Police website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor