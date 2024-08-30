TRAI extends deadline for whitelisting of URLs/APKs/OTT links to access providers

New Delhi [India], August 30 : In response to the requests by the access providers for additional time, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has granted a one-month extension to access providers to comply with its August 20 direction, regarding the whitelisting of URLs/APKs/OTT links.

The revised direction mandates that all access providers ensure that traffic containing URLs/APKs/OTT links, which are not whitelisted, is not permitted with effect from October 1, 2024.

"This step aims to curb the misuse of headers and content templates, ensuring a more secure and efficient telecom ecosystem. Further, in consideration of the issues brought out by access providers, the revised timeline for implementing call-back numbers will be fixed separately," said the Ministry of Communications in a statement

The TRAI has directed all access providers to furnish to the authority an updated status on action taken within fifteen days and a compliance report within thirty days from the date of issue of this direction.

To ensure a clean and secure messaging ecosystem, safeguarding consumer interests and preventing fraudulent activities, regulator TRAI on August 20 issued directions to access service providers for enforcement.

