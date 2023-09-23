TRAI initiates consultation to foster R&D in telecom, broadcasting and IT sectors

New Delhi [India], September 23 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a significant step towards promoting research and development (R&D) in the telecom, broadcasting, and information technology (ICT) sectors by releasing a Consultation Paper on the subject.

The purpose of this consultation paper unveiled on September 22, 2023, is to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for enhancing R&D in India's ICT sector, read the Ministry of Communications press release.

It aims to develop a pool of R&D scientists and engineers supported by both the government and private partners to drive innovation in ICT products and services.

This initiative aligns with India's vision of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) and fostering exports in the ICT sector, read the press release.

R&D has been a pivotal driver of progress globally, shaping technologies, and economies, and improving people's lives.

A nation's R&D ecosystem is closely tied to its economic growth and overall development. It enhances the quality of life for its citizens by making products and services more accessible and affordable. Additionally, R&D plays a vital role in ensuring a nation's self-reliance and security, read the press release.

India has made impressive strides in R&D and innovation, ranking as the top economy in the Central and Southern Asia region and 40th in the Global Innovation Index 2022.

Several government initiatives such as the National Education Policy 2020, National Policy on Electronics 2019, National Digital Communications Policy 2018, Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India have played pivotal roles in strengthening the R&D ecosystem, read the press release.

Recent efforts like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Telecom Product-Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme, and Digital Communication Innovation Square have further encouraged R&D.

However, this consultation paper acknowledges the need for improvements in promoting R&D in the ICT sector, read the press release.

Learning from international best practices in R&D, it aims to identify areas that require policy interventions and incentives to enhance R&D in ICT.

TRAI, in accordance with the TRAI Act 1997, decided to proactively address these issues and make recommendations to the Government of India.

The consultation paper divides the focus areas into "Education and Training System," "Science System," and "Regulatory Framework," which includes "Policies and Programs" and "IPR Framework."

Building a robust R&D ecosystem is crucial for India's budding entrepreneurs and innovators, creating a favourable environment for growth, read the press release.

With rapid technological advancements and convergence in the telecom, broadcasting, and IT sectors, emerging trends like 5G, 6G, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, and more require focused government-industry-academia collaboration, research commercialization, private investment encouragement, efficient patent approval cycles, IPR protection, and IP-based finance to harness India's full R&D potential, read the release.

TRAI's consultation paper also examines the R&D ecosystems of leading countries in this space, such as Israel, South Korea, the United States, Sweden, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, and Finland.

International best practices can serve as valuable insights for India's journey towards strengthening its R&D ecosystem and achieving its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, read the release.

Stakeholders are invited to provide written comments on the consultation paper by October 23, 2023, with counter-comments accepted until November 6, 2023.

Comments should preferably be submitted electronically via email to advisorit@trai.gov.in, with a copy to ja-cadiv@trai.gov.in.

For inquiries, stakeholders can contact Anand Kumar Singh, Advisor (CA, IT & TD) at Tel.No.+91-11-23210990.

The consultation paper is available on TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in) for reference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor