TRAI seeks comments on regulating sale of foreign telcos’ SIMs in devices meant for exports

New Delhi, July 4 In a move that could shape the future of India’s export-driven IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released a consultation paper on regulating the sale of foreign telecom service providers’ SIM and eSIM cards for such devices meant solely for exports.

IoT devices are everyday objects that have sensors, software, and other technology inside them. This helps them connect to the internet and talk to other devices.

The TRAI paper invites public and industry feedback on whether and how such SIM cards -- issued by foreign operators -- should be allowed for use in devices manufactured in India but not intended for domestic use.

The development follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated September 17, 2024, asking TRAI to frame recommendations for granting and renewing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) related to the import and sale of these foreign SIM/eSIM cards.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit written comments by August 1 and counter-comments by August 18. Ministry of Communications

Meanwhile, TRAI said it has sent its response to the back-reference received from the DoT in respect of the TRAI’s recommendations on ‘Assignment of Additional Spectrum to Indian Railways for its Safety and Security Applications’ to DoT.

DoT informed TRAI that Indian Railways had requested for an additional 5 MHz of paired spectrum in the 700 MHz band to be allocated free of cost to them for enhancing its safety and security systems.

“Through the said reference dated 26.07.2023, DoT requested TRAI to examine and provide its recommendations on the subject. In this regard, after following a comprehensive consultation with stakeholders, TRAI, on 20.12.2024, sent its recommendations on ‘Assignment of Additional Spectrum to Indian Railways for its Safety and Security Applications’ to DoT,” said the telecom regulator.

In this regard, after a careful examination, TRAI has sent its response to the back-reference to DoT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor