TRAI unveils new framework for microwave backhaul spectrum

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a new set of recommendations on how microwave spectrum should be assigned for telecom backhaul services.

These recommendations cover several important frequency bands, including the 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz and 21 GHz bands, as well as the E-band and V-band.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had asked TRAI in September 2024 to propose a clear policy framework for assigning spectrum in these bands, especially for backhaul and fixed point-to-point links.

TRAI began the consultation process in May 2025 and sought industry inputs from telecom operators, government bodies, and other stakeholders.

A total of 24 organisations submitted comments and eight provided counter comments.

An online open house discussion was organised in August 2025 to further deliberate on the proposals.

Taking all feedback into account, TRAI has now finalised its recommendations.

Backhaul links -- essential for connecting mobile towers to core networks -- remain a crucial part of India’s telecom infrastructure.

Currently, around 54 per cent of mobile towers depend on microwave backhaul. The new recommendations aim to create a more efficient, affordable and user-friendly system for assigning microwave spectrum.

TRAI noted that the current backhaul spectrum was mostly being assigned to mobile operators on a provisional basis, and the charging system included escalating fees that made additional carriers expensive.

Other authorised entities, such as enterprise users or government agencies, found it difficult to access backhaul spectrum under the existing rules.

TRAI has therefore proposed a flexible and inclusive assignment framework to improve utilisation and meet the needs of various users.

One of the major changes proposed is the introduction of block-based spectrum assignment for wireless access service providers.

This means telecom operators will receive spectrum for an entire licensed service area, giving them the freedom to design and optimise large backhaul networks.

For other service providers, TRAI has recommended point-to-point link-based assignment, which will help avoid wastage and allow different entities to reuse the same spectrum efficiently.

