Trailblazing Women in STEM and Education Experts Lead Jury for USD 30,0000 DETermined Scholarship by Duolingo English Test

New Delhi [India], June 11: The Duolingo English Test (DET), has announced a six-member jury of accomplished leaders across science, technology, education and entrepreneurship for the DETermined Scholarship: a $30,000 grant aimed at supporting Indian women pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate STEM degrees in the United States at universities that accept the Duolingo English Test (DET). Applications are open until 30th June, and interested candidates can access the application portal at Manthan and complete their submissions online. The scholarship is designed to identify women who combine academic excellence with leadership and a commitment to building India's innovation future. The jury reflects that mission, bringing together diverse and distinguished perspectives to select a scholar who will thrive academically and contribute to India's innovation story.

The 2025 DETermined Scholarship Jury Panel Includes:

- Dr. Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser

- Kirthiga Reddy, CEO, Verix and Former Managing Director of Facebook in India and South Asia

- Anuradha Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome

- Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, Leap

- Carrie Wang, Senior Director, Head of Growth, Duolingo English Test

- Jennifer Dewar, Senior Director of Strategic Engagement, Duolingo English Test

At the heart of the panel are two pioneering women who serve as powerful role models for Indian women in STEM. Kirthiga Reddy is a leader who studied in the U.S. and brings a personal perspective rooted in identifying foundational strengths and establishing longer-term vision. She is also deeply involved with the education community through her position on the board of trustees at Syracuse University and as a former chair of the Stanford Business School Management Board. Anuradha Acharya founded Mapmygenome, a leading genomics company, to highlight the impact of global access to build, scale and drive innovation back in India. Her leadership is also pivotal in inspiring innovation amongst future generations of female achievers in India.

Dr. Sapna Poti, representing the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and a strong advocate for gender diversity in STEM, brings to the panel a focus on selecting candidates who can drive meaningful technological change in India. Reflecting on her role, she said, "Supporting talented women in science and technology through scholarships and mentorship is essential to advancing India's innovation landscape. This jury represents the power of women breaking barriers in STEM, inspiring the next generation."

Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of Leap and an expert in guiding Indian students through global education pathways, brings a deep understanding of the challenges students face when pursuing studies abroad. "Beyond financial aid, what Indian students need is guidance and a pathway to global exposure that builds lasting impact. The DETermined Scholarship not only funds dreams but also connects the recipient with a network and vision that help them lead change when they return. I aim to help select someone with the determination and drive to make the most of this opportunity in the longer term."

Also on the panel are Carrie Wang and Jennifer Dewar from the Duolingo English Test. Their deep experience in global education and student engagement further strengthens the scholarship's focus on access, equity and future-ready learning.

Together, the panel brings a holistic lens to identifying talent, balancing academic merit with leadership, vision and a purpose-driven mindset. The DETermined Scholarship isn't just about access; it's about investing in a generation of Indian women who will shape the future of STEM in India and on the world stage.

The Duolingo English Test (DET) is a convenient, fast and affordable English proficiency test, designed with the test taker in mind. By integrating the latest assessment science and AI, the test empowers anyone to certify their English when and where they're at their best. A combination of rigorous security protocols, AI, and remote proctoring ensures the integrity of the test. DET test scores are accepted by over 5800 institutions worldwide, including Columbia, University of Toronto, University of Warwick and Yale.

