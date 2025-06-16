Trailer of Nirahua's 'Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya' Out, Set for Multiplex Release

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Bhojpuri super star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua starrer producer Mukesh Giri Rinku's much awaited film "Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya" is being discussed since the time of its teaser launch and now its tremendous trailer has been released on Giriraj Music channel which is getting a very good response from the audience. The entire team of the film including Dinesh Lal Yadav was present at its trailer launch in Mumbai. All the people who saw the trailer praised its story, its making and its presentation.

This is a completely different film in Bhojpuri language. The audience is liking its trailer very much. Dinesh Lal Yadav's completely different character will be seen in 'Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya', Nirahua's fans are already excited for the film.

The trailer of the suspense-thriller film 'Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya' has been shared on Giriraj Music's YouTube channel. The trailer gives a lot of clues to the story of the film. During a robbery in a bank, the robbers take away the security guard Kanhaiya (Dinesh Lal Yadav). Who is later found unconscious and the police catches him. Kanhaiya is questioned in which Dinesh Lal's special style as Kanhaiya is seen. Whether this bank robbery is a conspiracy or not, it will be revealed after watching the film.

The producer of the film 'Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya' is Mukesh Giri Rinku, director is Vishal Verma. The story and screenplay of the film is written by Rahul Ranjan and Sushant Mishra and the dialogues are by Shashi Ranjan Dwivedi. The music of the film is by Sanjay Mishra and Pawan Muradpuri, the lyricist is Dr. Sagar.

Apart from Dinesh Lal Yadav, great actors like Sanjay Pandey, Samar Katyan, Ayaz Khan, Amrita Pal will be seen in the film. The special thing about the film is that it has been shot in Lucknow, Malihabad, Azamgarh as well as London.

Dinesh Lal Yadav said that we all have tried to do something new. The film team has planned to release it in multiplex cinemas. The story of the film is so good that it does not have 8-9 songs but just one song. This film will entertain to Bhojpuri audience and the change that the audience wanted has started with this film. The release date of the film will be announced soon.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/HDHmD8uj_CM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giriraj_music

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor