Trailer release of the film Addiction Directed by Ram Raja Dwivedi, Andy Arora and Aparna Paranjape in the lead role

The trailer of the film Addiction was released on Sunday evening. The director of the film Ram Raja Dwivedi told that actor Andy Arora and actress Aparna Paranjape will be seen in the lead roles of the film. During the program, the film's producer and lead actress Aparna Paranjape told that very soon this film will be released for the audience.

Since the release of the trailer of the film Addiction, good reviews from the audience have started going. Watching the trailer, it can be guessed that this is a dark film. Both Andy Arora and Aparna Paranjape have given excellent performances in the lead roles of the film. Apart from these, actors like Edin Rose, Mansi Vitankar, Sharon, Soniya Kashyap, Prakriti, Mridula Oberoi, Riva Desai, Nishu Agarwal will be seen in the film.

The film's writer and director Ram Raja Dwivedi told the media that he always wanted to work on a unique concept. From writing to direction, he has worked hard with the entire team on the film Addiction. The story of the film revolves around the dark web, drugs and addiction of girls.

The film's producer and lead actress Aparna Paranjape told that she is playing the role of Maaya in this film. She said that this role has been the most challenging for her in her acting career so far. The actress told that Maya's character is the character of a bold girl, who is indulging in drugs and other habits.

Actor Andy Arora said that his experience as the lead actor in the film was very good. The actor said that writer-director Ram Raja Dwivedi supported him a lot. Although this character of Andy Arora in the film was very challenging for him, but during the shooting of the film, he enjoyed his character a lot.

