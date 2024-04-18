Transforming FMCG Product Sampling: Samplrr's Tech-Driven Approach

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: Samplrr, founded in 2020 by experiential marketing experts Dipti Tahiliani and Nancy Chawla, is a technology-driven product sampling agency. Samplrr was built on the foundation of driving innovation in the field of product sampling and experiential marketing for FMCG products.

The core mission of Samplrr is to introduce innovative technology solutions to overcome longstanding challenges faced by FMCG companies, including pilferage, lack of transparency, inefficiency, sampling volumes and customer data collection. To achieve this goal, Samplrr has developed cutting-edge technology products tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Among its flagship offerings, Samplrr has introduced the BTL marketing app, designed to address and resolve on-ground campaign challenges. This innovative app provides real-time photos and form submissions, promoter geopositioning, sample inventory management, and damage stock photos.

Another innovative mass digital-sampling product introduced by Samplrr is "Samplrr Box". Samplrr Box is a user-curated sampling box that allows consumers to select up to five products for delivery to their doorstep, with only the delivery cost incurred. Currently offered for free, Samplrr Box will soon bring a subscription model to further monetize the service.

Furthermore, Samplrr is proud to unveil "FreeBee," a sampling-focused vending machine designed to create experiential sampling experiences for consumers at malls, corporates, residential welfare associations (RWAs), and events.

A significant aspect of Samplrr's strategy is its focus on generating personal information (PI) data for the clients. By leveraging this data, brands can optimise their sampling exercises and enhance consumer engagement.

Dipti Tahiliani, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce innovative tech to traditional samling. Our solutions aim to revolutionise how FMCG companies approach sampling campaigns, ultimately driving greater efficiency and client satisfaction."

Samplrr takes pride in serving a prestigious clientele including industry leaders such as ITC, Nestle, Perfetti, Dabur, Marico, Godrej, Britannia, and many more. These partnerships underscore Samplrr's commitment to delivering excellence and driving impactful results for its clients.

"With Samplrr, we are committed to empowering brands with advanced technologies to streamline their sampling initiatives and unlock valuable consumer insights. We look forward to driving positive change and delivering exceptional experiences to both brands and consumers." Added Nancy Chawla, Director of Experiential Marketing.

As Samplrr continues to disrupt the product sampling industry, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation, fostering meaningful partnerships, and enhancing sampling experiences.

