Transforming Futures: Aliff Parwazz 2025 Sets a New Benchmark in Global Education Outreach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: The second edition of Aliff Parwazz 2025, held at Ginger Airport Hotel, Mumbai, has marked a significant milestone in global education awareness and access. With a turnout of over 2,000 registered students and 300+ total walk-ins, the event successfully connected aspirants with top international universities, offering life-changing academic opportunities and career pathways.

Curated by Aliff, a pioneer in overseas education guidance, this year's expo stood out with its strong commitment to inclusive and accessible education. Highlights included 31 on-spot admissions, 35 personalized career counselling enrollments, 14 IELTS coaching admissions, and 5 Aliff package sign-ups, alongside hourly giveaways for participants.

The event was honored by the presence of John McCadams, Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate, Mumbai, who inaugurated the expo with an empowering address on the future of international collaboration in education. He was joined by Asslam Shaikh, Founder of Aliff, whose visionary leadership continues to guide the platform's transformative impact.

Prominent dignitaries and educators in attendance included:

* Dr. Vandana Lulla - Director - Poddar International School

* Dr V Rangaraj - SIES

* Sundeep Prabhakar - Marketing Director - Sanskriti Arts

* Dr. Ajit Balan - Secretary - Cosmopolitan College

The expo featured interactive sessions, workshops, and discussions aimed at clarifying student and parental queries around study destinations, scholarships, financial planning, and career direction. Students engaged in meaningful conversations with university representatives and counsellors, gaining insights that will shape their educational journeys ahead.

Speaking at the closing session, Asslam Shaikh reflected on the growing demand for guided education access and emphasised Aliff's ongoing mission to empower students, especially those from economically modest backgrounds, by offering affordable global education solutions, scholarships, and reliable support systems.

Backed by the support of strategic sponsors such as Istituto Marangoni, Credila, Penn State Dickinson Law, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the event also hosted a dedicated networking session that fostered collaboration between Indian academic institutions and foreign universities on possible exchange programs, guest lectures and masterclasses. academic institutions and education leaders.

